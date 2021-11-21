Make Google, Facebook, and Twitter accountable for the content of the platform





Joseph Gillio | Patriot Ledger

Larger social media platforms such as Alphabet (Google), Facebook (now Meta), and Twitter prefer both methods when it comes to being responsible for the content on the platform.

On the other hand, they say they are just a platform for people who post content and are not responsible for what they see as a platform provider. On the other hand (not always present), they actively decide what will be displayed on the platform, just as newspapers decide which articles to run.

Can a social media platform simply say that it is not responsible for what is displayed on the platform when deciding what constitutes the right content?

Internet social media platforms have broad safe harbor protection against liability for content posted on the platform by users. The discussions that these platforms make to avoid liability are detailed in one sentence in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996. .. In essence, Section 230 exempts the website from liability for content posted by users.

Perhaps one immediate step is to give the Federal Communications Commission oversight of the platform’s content decisions, as Congress is considering amending or abolishing Section 230.

The Communications Decency Act was passed in 1996, when the Internet was still in its infancy, and Congress was concerned that growth would be slowed by exposing hosting platforms to the same civil liability as all other companies. Written before Facebook and Google existed.

In effect, large tech companies are benefiting from federal law that specifically protects them. The same lover’s deal is not available to traditional media companies or publishers. Granting the platform a complete exemption for user-submitted content also reduces the incentive to remove content that causes social harm.

Parliament’s expectations for the enactment of Article 230 were at least doubled. First, the title of Good Samaritan in this section because protection from civil lawsuits wanted the website to provide an incentive to create an online environment for families that protects children. Second, Congress wanted to drive the growth of the emerging Internet economy by partially protecting it from federal and state regulations.

After 25 years of fast forward, the situation is very different from 1996. The protection of Section 230 is now desperately obsolete. Today’s largest and most powerful companies are big tech companies with vast resources and sophisticated algorithms used to help moderate content. It’s time to rethink and revise protection.

There is growing consensus about updating Section 230. Both Democrats and Republicans should not be responsible for receiving this government subsidy, but moderate content in a politically neutral way to “Forum for True Diversity in Politics.” Seems to agree that you need to provide. Discourse “. President Biden said during the presidential campaign that Article 230 should be “immediately revoked.” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said:

Before amending Article 230, Congress must ensure that changing it does no more harm than profit. Parliamentarians are discussing whether Article 230 should be amended or actually abolished, but one of the simplest and immediate steps to make big tech companies more transparent is the Federal Communications Commission. Requesting submission to an external audit.

Of course, such an approach isn’t perfect, but network platform companies find that algorithms and content deletion practices are more true than user involvement, as algorithms and content removal practices mitigate content in a politically neutral way rather than partisan means. You need to prove that you prioritize gender and accuracy.

This is consistent with one of Congress’s findings when Article 230 was enacted. “The Internet and other interactive computer services provide a forum for truly diverse political debates, unique opportunities for cultural development, and a myriad of means for intellectual activity.”

Joseph M. Gillio is a professor of strategic management at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

