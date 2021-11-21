Google deploys a fleet of robots to sort trash, wipe tables, and open doors





Over 100 Everyday robot fleets from the Alphabets X Division have been deployed to perform some basic tasks, but there’s more to learn.

Google may be spending millions of dollars building error-corrected quantum computers, but it’s experimenting with campus-wide robots to sort trash and wipe cafeteria tables. Performing simple tasks such as. Google’s X development team has been working on robotics for some time, but it’s also worth noting on projects such as Google Glass, the balloon internet system, the autonomous driving technology behind Waymo, and the robotics project called Everyday Robot. I did a job. Above all.

Unlike its big tech rivals and well-established names in the field of robotics, Google hasn’t made tremendous advances or made bizarre claims about robotics ambitions. For example, Facebook recently exhibited synthetic skins that can give robots a human-like touch perception while processing delicate objects. CalTech’s LEO biped robots can walk, fly and skateboard. Amazon manufactures robots that deliver products, but an Apple disassembly robot named Daisy has been disassembling the iPhone for recycling since 2018. But all the big things start with a small step, and Google’s X department keeps that philosophy.

Hans Peter Brndmo, Chief Robot Officer at X Development, has a fleet of over 100 Everyday Robots deployed across Google’s bay area campus to perform basic tasks such as sorting trash and wiping tables with wipes. , Revealed that the door will be opened soon. There’s nothing as flashy as a robot running Boston Dynamics parkour, but the purpose behind XDivision’s Everyday Robots makes a little more sense. The goal is to train the robot to learn tasks and apply those learnings to perform other chores. You don’t have to do a lot of engineering upgrades or create a huge library of code from scratch.

Learn new tasks based on existing skills

Instead of writing code for all the tasks that robots can perform, Google uses machine learning in unpredictable and unstructured spaces such as offices and living rooms where these robots coexist with humans. I am trying to learn how to operate. The team applied ML-based methods such as reinforcement learning, collaborative learning, and learning from demonstrations to help robots improve their daily tasks by gaining a better understanding of the world around them. Unlike Tesla Bot, the team is pursuing natural advances in functionality with coexistence in mind. It takes a humanoid approach to perform tasks, but it must be designed so that it does not harm humans after software corruption.

Brndmo says the approach of building on existing features to learn new things has yielded positive results. For example, the algorithms and learning behind the door-opening feature are built so that Everyday Robot can also straighten the chair. These robots will soon be deployed throughout Google’s office to automatically open doors to see if they need cleaning or if there are some chairs. The ultimate goal is to create a self-learning robot that can lead a sustainable life, rather than learning advanced social skills that can choose to interfere or help others.

