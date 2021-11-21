The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the Android phone I’ve been waiting for.





It’s been a long time since I’ve been waiting for it, but Google finally made the Pixel smartphone I’ve always wanted. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has some toothing issues, but it feels like a true flagship phone that takes over something like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

My attachment to Pixel smartphones is nothing new. Last year, I noticed that the Google Pixel 5 was my favorite phone in 2020 and has been using Pixels of all generations since the first XL phone. So it’s no wonder I was waiting for the Pixel 6 Pro’s bid hook, especially since Google started teasing it a few months ago.

I’m a big fan of the ideal version of the Android approach that Google has adopted for Pixels and the technology that Pixels has introduced. The original Pixel set the standard for photographs and virtual assistants, the Pixel 2 had a narrowable side, the Pixel 3 had two front cameras, and the Pixel 4 had a Soli radar chip.

Indeed, the Pixel 5 offered nothing special other than an affordable Google smartphone with a great camera.

Despite all this, no Pixel I decided to stick with for a long time. And that’s because it always lacked the features and flaws I’ve seen switching to another phone.

(Image credit: Future)

The original Pixel’s design and features quickly became obsolete. The Pixel 2 XL’s display was dull and the small handset had a large bezel. The lack of a Pixel 3 single-rear camera and under-display fingerprint sensor has begun to become the norm in the face of Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The Pixel 4 also felt more like a radar chip tech experiment than a true flagship phone, despite being a great camera. Finally, the Pixel 5 was great, but it didn’t compete with the right flagship specs.

But with a large 120Hz display, three cameras, good performance, and an impressive design, the Pixel 6 Pro is an honest Android flagship for power users.

Pixel 6 Pro: One speedy screen

(Image credit: Future)

I would recommend the standard Google Pixel 6 to most people, but I feel that the Pixel 6 Pro was made for me.

After using the excellent Oppo Find X3 Pro for about 8 months, I became one of those who noticed the difference between 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate displays. It’s far from huge, but it’s there.

So Google’s decision to use the full 120Hz on the Pixel 6 Pro was audible music to me. Also, the large 6.71-inch display looks forward to using a combination of balanced colors and a smooth refresh rate.

(Image credit: Future) Room to zoom Pixel 6 Pro

Another reason the pro model floats my boat is the addition of a telephoto camera. Dropped on the Pixel 5 after its debut on the Pixel 4 XL, it’s nice to see the zoom lens come back.

I understand why phone makers prioritize ultra-wide-angle over telephoto cameras, but I think it’s much easier to go farther than closer to the subject. The Pixel 6 Pro’s telescope also has a 4x optical zoom, and the good news is that it can provide solid close-up photos.

(Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 6 Pro: Raise the standard

You may not like it, but I love the design of the Pixel 6 Pro. Its large camera bar stands out from the pill shape and the crowd of square camera modules.

And the deep black contrasts nicely with the white of my unit and looks like a phone that the Star Wars Stormtrooper might use. In my eyes, the Pixel 6 Pro has a retro sci-fi look, is familiar, and at the same time fresh.

(Image credit: Future)

I also really like the gently curved edges of the display. This, combined with the sharper rectangular shape of the phone, is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Both are high points of smartphone design.

The glassy back may be slippery, but the camera bar provides lips where I can put my fingers and provides extra grip. Also, the overall size and shape of your smartphone makes it ideal for working on the go. Especially because it’s really fun to use a clean and simple version of Android 12.

Clever tip

(Image credit: Future)

On the other hand, internally, the custom Tensor chip may not be catching up with Apple’s A15 Bionic or beating the Snapdragon 888, but it feels smarter. It’s hard to know that many of Pixel 6’s smart features rely on custom silicon.

But knowing that Google is actively working on adding features to the Pixel after launch, I think there’s still a lot more to get out of Tensor. Even if it’s underdelivered here, with the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feel like an interesting Android smartphone than any other Android smartphone.

And that’s what I’m looking for in a Pixel. This is a phone that not only does the basics of its flagship product very well, but also stirs up technical itch. I think Google has nailed it with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Perfect pixel

(Image credit: Future)

Is it perfect? Absolutely not; lack of proper fast charging and facial recognition prevents it. There is a lot of competition on our best Android smartphone list, many of which offer the same features as the Pixel 6 Pro.

But what makes the Pixel 6 Pro the Android smartphone I’ve been waiting for is the combination of everything I’ve been looking for in a smartphone, with a clean Pixel finish and smart layers. And I think it won’t be far from my side for the next 12 months. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may prove that I’m wrong, but it definitely has a fight in its hands.

