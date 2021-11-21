Japanese tech company leads a project to boost Scottish aquaculture





Japans Uhuru United will work with salmon producers such as Loch Duart and Scottlands Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Center (SAIC) to develop a new software platform for compiling data from a variety of farm-wide technologies.

It aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the aquaculture sector and improve sustainability, productivity and operational efficiency.

Over the last two decades, the use of technology throughout aquaculture, such as fish health diagnostic tools and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), has increased significantly.

The project aims to collect data from a variety of technologies used throughout aquaculture to improve productivity and efficiency.

However, most technologies tend to work on their own, limiting the value of the data that can be retrieved and increasing the time required to monitor operations.

Known as Aquaculture Insights, a new Badcall-based project in the northwestern tip of Scotland creates a single software package that combines multiple data sources, with insights that its backers can’t provide with existing systems. Provide. This initiative also enhances the visualization and transfer of data from connected devices and systems, such as underwater LED lighting systems and AI-enabled biomass cameras.

Partners include Amsterdam-listed Signify, Norway’s Optoscale AS, and London-based SB Telecom Europe, a project of the European Institute that is part of the European Union’s Holiday 2020 research and innovation program. It is funded by the Innovation and Technology (EIT). ..

Yosuke Kurihara, project director of Uhuru United, a digital transformation specialist, uses state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) technology to maximize the efficiency of food production for a more sustainable future. He said he best understands how to transform.

Scotland and Japan have built a very strong connection over the years. Participating in sustainability projects in Scotland is also very well suited for the recent COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. This is a true post-Brexit project and shows how British countries can work together to play an important role as a bridge between Europe and the wider world.

Heather Jones, Chief Executive Officer of SAIC, said: Better access to insightful data will revolutionize aquaculture, increase the efficiency and sustainability of aquaculture, and help aquaculture companies develop new ways of working.

Aquaculture Insights supports sustainable growth ambitions that need to be underpinned by innovation and excellence, and has great potential for aquaculture.

Lake Duart produces more than 6,000 tons of salmon each year from farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides and employs more than 190 people. Loch Duart salmon is supplied to major hotels, restaurants and retailers in Japan and around the world.

According to a report commissioned by Marine Scotland last year, the aquaculture sector contributed approximately 885 meters to the entire Scottish economy and supported the employment of 11,700 people. We also found that wages in this sector are often higher than in other industries, with salmon production staff costing an average of 43,000.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export by value. The latest figures show that Scottish salmon farmers exported record quantities of fresh fish to the EU in the first half of 2021. This is equivalent to 183.4m.

