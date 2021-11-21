Google Pixel 6 Wireless Charging or Wired Charging: Which is Faster?





Google’s Pixel 6 series has many wired and wireless charging options, and there are multiple ways to get the most power and get the fastest charging.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support fast wireless charging and fast wired charging, and Google has done a great job with both, but which one powers the most? The answer is a bit surprising and can lead to new ideas about night and day charging.

Google has provided the Pixel 6 series with excellent large batteries (4614MP and 5003MP). This is one of the biggest smartphones with a slim design. This means that in most cases you can easily spend a long day without turning on either phone. Google states that the average battery life from third-party testing with default settings is 34 hours. With Extreme Battery Saver enabled, the Pixel 6 series can last up to 48 hours.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a long-lasting battery, so charging speed isn’t that important. Still, while traveling, fast charging at waypoints may be essential to enjoy a wonderful long journey. Even daily charging is better when quick refills guarantee daily use. Google has provided fast wired charging for modern smartphones, the Pixel 6 has reached up to 21 watts, and the Pixel 6 Pro is a bit faster at 23 watts with Google’s 30 watt charger. If you use a low-capacity charger or a charger that uses a standard other than USB Power Delivery 3.0 with a programmable power supply, Google notes that wireless charging speed depends on how you use it. The Pixel 6 series is compatible with the Qi wireless charger and the new Pixel Stand 2.

When charging a Pixel 6 series smartphone with a Qi charger, the maximum power supply to the mobile is 12 watts. This is just over half the speed of optimal wired charging. So if you don’t have much time available before the first sunrise, plugging in will result in a much higher battery level than using a Qi charger. However, there are other options. The Pixel Stand 2 breaks the barrier of wireless speed by supplying up to 21 watts to the Pixel 6 and 23 watts to the larger Pixel 6 Pro. This has the same power capacity that a 30 watt wired charger offers, eliminating the concern that wireless ease of use can lead to shorter battery life.

Therefore, using the charger recommended by Google, both wired and wireless will reach maximum charging speeds. The Pixel Stand 2 has some great features, such as the ability to charge the Pixel Buds at the same time as the Pixel 6. The stand also supports Qi charging, so you can turn on another device while using the Pixel 6. Docking the Pixel 6 to the Pixel Stand 2 puts you in a special mode similar to the NestHub experience, such as a Google Photos slideshow, alarm clock options, and access to the Google Assistant while your device is charging. Combined with charging as fast as wired, wireless charging of the Pixel 6 with the Pixel Stand 2 makes it very attractive.

