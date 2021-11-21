Did you accidentally delete WhatsApp chat?To get them, follow these steps





You may lose WhatsApp chat for several reasons. This can happen if the user changes devices or accidentally deletes a chat. This can result in the loss of important information shared in chat, such as contacts, maps, documents, and unsaved media. But thankfully, there is a way to get deleted WhatsApp chats using chat history stored on either Google Drive or your device.

WhatsApp does not store chats on the server, but instead creates a database in Google Drive or the device’s internal storage. It can be used to recover chat history that was accidentally deleted or lost for other reasons.

To restore your chat history, follow these steps:

Restore WhatsApp chat from Google Drive

First, make sure WhatsApp backs up your chat history to your Google Drive account. If you want to switch to a new device, please log in to your Google account first. Users can choose to back up their chat history daily, weekly, or monthly.

To restore WhatsApp chat history, install WhatsApp and check your phone number. After signing in and confirming, WhatsApp will ask you to restore your chat history from Google Drive. To complete this process[復元]Click. When you’re done[次へ]Tap to find the old chat.

If Google Drive doesn’t have a chat history, WhatsApp will get the same from your local storage. However, this does not happen on new devices.

Restore WhatsApp chat history from local backup

Go to your file manager or download it if you don’t have one. Look for the WhatsApp folder, which is usually in internal storage. Once in the folder,[データベース]Tap. Here you can find backups of chat history organized by date. Make sure you have a chat history for the date you want.

If you have WhatsApp data stored on your SD card, copy the latest entry into your database folder and paste it into a folder with the same name in your internal storage.

Then uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp and log in using your phone number.[復元]Tap the button to allow WhatsApp to restore your chat history.

To restore the chat backup at a later date, select the desired backup from the database folder and rename it from msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12 to msgstore.db.crypt12. Be careful to delete only the dates and not change the rest. Do not change the crypto extension. Uninstall WhatsApp, reinstall it, log in and then restore your chat backup.

