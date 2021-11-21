Rolls-Royce’s “Spirit of Innovation” claims the fastest title in the world





Rolls-Royce has announced that its Spirit of Innovation aircraft is claimed to be the fastest all-electric vehicle in the world. Rolls-Royce submits data to the International Aviation Federation (FAI), which manages and certifies the world’s aviation and space records that aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 on November 16, 2021 at 15:45 (GMT). Did. At km / h (345.4 mph) over 3 kilometers, it broke the existing record at 213.04 km / h (132 mph). Further driving at the MoD Boscombe aircraft test site in the UK Department of Defense, the aircraft achieved 532.1 km / h (330 mph) 15 km 292.8 km / h (182 mph) faster than previous records, Rolls-Royce data. According to it, 3000 meters x 60 seconds, the time is 202 seconds. FAI will certify and formally confirm the team’s achievements in the near future.

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said: Claiming an all-electric world speed record is a great achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce. We would like to thank our partners, especially Electroflight, for helping us achieve this pioneering breakthrough. The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has exciting applications in the advanced air mobility market. After the world has focused on the need for action at COP26, this will help achieve Jet Zero and the innovations needed for society to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea. It’s another milestone that supports our ambition to make it happen.

Kwasi Kwaten Business Secretary said: Rolls-Royce’s innovative Spirit of Innovation aircraft further proves Britain’s enviable qualifications for innovation. This record shows the potential of electric flight and helps unleash the technology that could make it a part of everyday life.

Spirit of Innovation is part of the ACCEL or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight project. Half of the project funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

The aircraft was propelled in record-breaking driving with a 400kW (500 + hp) electric drivetrain and the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. We worked with Electroflight, an aviation energy storage specialist, and YASA, an automotive powertrain supplier. In addition to astounding technological achievements, the project and world record execution provided important data for future power and propulsion systems for all-electric urban aerial mobiles and hybrid electric commuter aircraft. For example, the properties that an air taxi requires for a battery are very similar to those developed for the Spirit of Innovation.

Gary Elliott, CEO of the Aerospace Technology Institute, said: The ACCEL project shows that strategic investment in UK technology and innovation can achieve astounding world-class results, paving the way for future passenger decarbonization. This achievement of Rolls-Royce, Electroflight, and YASA will resonate and inspire the next generation of aerospace engineers over the years to come. They deserve their position in the record book, and ATI is proud to have played our part in it. Congratulations to the entire team.

