Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about crypto plans





Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked about his crypto plans and in an interview with Bloomberg Television revealed that he didn’t own it. I’ve got my hands on it, you know, I’m going in and out, “Pichai said.

Interestingly, Pichai said in 2018 that his 11-year-old son was mining the cryptocurrency Ethereum on his family’s PC at home. Last week I had dinner with my son and was talking about Bitcoin. My son stated that I was talking about Ethereum. This is a little different, Pichai shouted. He is 11 years old And he told me he was mining it.

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he is a crypto investor and owns digital coins. Cook responded to Andrew Ross Sorkin, who hosted the New York Times’ two-day online summit. Apple CEO shared his thoughts on hot topics for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

However, Cook quickly rejected the idea of ​​accepting cryptocurrencies via Apple Pay. He explained that Apple is considering cryptocurrencies but has no plans to launch such a feature with Apple Pay.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Modi called on all democracies to ensure that cryptocurrencies do not fall into the hands of malicious people and ruin young people while speaking in a dialogue in Sydney. .. As he said in his speech, he also faces new risks and new forms of conflict across threats ranging from the ocean floor to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major means of global competition and is the key to shaping the international order of the future.

Cryptocurrency adoption is growing around the world. As of 2021, research firm TripleA estimates that the world’s crypto ownership rate averages 3.9%, with more than 300 million crypto users worldwide. And over 18,000 companies are already accepting cryptocurrency payments.

According to the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index by the blockchain data platform Chainalysis, India is the second largest cryptocurrency adoption in the world after Vietnam, but surpasses countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and China. Cryptocurrency research and intelligence company CREBACO has invested more than $ 10 billion in cryptocurrencies in Indianow.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are unregulated spaces and digital currencies are not supported by any sovereign authority. Investing in cryptocurrencies involves market risk. This article does not provide any kind of financial advice regarding trading or purchasing cryptocurrencies.

