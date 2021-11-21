How is your work day?Your smartwatch already knows it





People with poor performance also used more mobile phones while commuting. Image credit: AP

New York: In addition to staying healthy, fitness tracker and smartwatch data can also predict individual job performance as workers wear these devices to and from the office.

Previous studies of commuting have shown that stress, anxiety, and frustration from commuting can reduce the efficiency of the workforce and increase unproductive work behavior.

Researchers at the University of Dartmouth in the United States have built a mobile sensing machine learning (ML) model to accurately predict work performance through data obtained from wearable devices.

Important was the ability to objectively assess commuting stress as well as the physiological response to the commuting experience, said Subigya Nepal, a PhD student at Dartmouth College and lead author of the dissertation.

Participants in this study used the Garmin vivoSmart 3 activity tracker and smartphone-based sensing app to capture physiological and behavioral patterns during commuting, including activity levels, phone usage, heart rate, and stress.

The system also captured external factors such as location, weather, commuting time, and commuting fluctuations.

Researchers analyzed data from 275 workers collected during the year prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Nearly 95% of workers were driving and were monitored during the trip. We also monitored for 30 minutes before and after commuting.

The study’s co-author, Pino Odia, states that high-performing people have a higher consistency of time in and out of work than those with poor performance.

This dramatically reduces the negative effects of commuting variability, suggesting that the secret to high performance may be to stick to better routines.

High performers had physiological indicators consistent with physical fitness and stress resilience, while low performers had high stress levels before, during, and after commuting.

Overall, surveys show that workers spend more time commuting than on business trips.

This study also showed that not all commuting is bad.

By tracking commuting characteristics such as walking distance and number of steps, it has been found that commuters involved in active commuting patterns are typically more productive in the workplace.

Your commute predicts your day. This study shows that mobile sensing can identify how round-trip travel to the office affects individual workers.

Researchers hope that this mobile sensing technology will be able to detect commuter stress, provide customized interventions such as music and podcasts, and connect with friends and family.

