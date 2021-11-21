Affordable Google Pixel 6a may resemble the flagship Pixel 6





Google Pixel 6a has two color options (Image: 91Mobiles with OnLeaks)

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 6a may have a "midrange" Tensor processor. The smartphone is also tilted to have a 50 megapixel camera.

Google Pixel 6a seems to be working after the company launched Vanilla’s Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month. Google smartphones with the “a” monica are usually toned down variations of the current flagship series, so what’s called the Pixel 6a can be expected to borrow specifications from the new lineup. Prior to official confirmation, the alleged rendering of the Pixel 6a was released online, introducing the perforated display and unique camera module found on Google Pixel 6 smartphones.

The rendering, published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the Tarekomi Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), shows the Pixel 6a’s two color options (white and black). Both color variations feature the dual-tone finish found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. On the right side of the frame is a volume locker and a power button. The Google Pixel 6a, allegedly at the bottom, has a USB Type-C port for charging and two grills, one for the speaker and one for the microphone. According to the report, the Pixel 6a has a 6.2-inch flat OLED display, which is relatively smaller than the Google Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch screen. Of course, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a large 6.7-inch screen.

On the back, called the Pixel 6a, it has the same black rectangular module that houses the rear camera. The tone down variation seems to be equipped with a dual rear camera and a single LED flash. The phone is reportedly about 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm (10.4 mm including the rear camera bumps).

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a may have a “midrange” Tensor processor inspired by the Snapdragon 778G that powers the current Pixel 5a. Smartphones are also equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor. In addition to 6GB / 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The camera features of the Pixel 6a remain unknown, but it’s possible that you’re borrowing a mode from the Pixel 6 series. Google has launched the Pixel 4a in India, which will be interesting. See if your successor will make your debut in the country.

