SCGC, a leading venture capital firm with its 200th IPO success, set a new record in China.





New York, NY-(Newsfile Corp.-November 20, 2021)-On November 12, Shenzhen Capital Group Companies, Inc., known as “SCGC,” announces the success of its 200th initial public offering (IPO). I was excited about it. -A new record for China’s domestic venture capital industry. Shanghai Anlogic Information Technology Co., Ltd., one of the companies invested in the SCGC portfolio. Was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR ​​Market). The IPO of this leading semiconductor and integrated circuit design company in the country has once again witnessed SCGC’s success as a discoverer and nurturer of innovative value-added companies.

In July 2015, SCGC invested just 100 listed companies. Only six years later, this number doubled to reach 200.

So far, SCGC has invested in 1,185 companies with a cumulative investment of approximately 75.5 billion yuan. Of these, 380 projects have been successfully completed (including IPO terminations) and the invested companies are listed on 17 capital markets in 9 countries. SCGC leverages a professional investment system and comprehensive post-investment services to leverage CATL, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Weichai Power, SMIC, Akeso, Yiheda, Western Superconducting Technologies, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics, QI-ANXIN Technology, Bestechnic, Sunway Communication, Raytron Technology, Fudan Microelectronics, BGI, RemeGen, Montage Technology, Winner Medical and more.

According to the SCGC Research Center, these listed companies show four patterns:

1. High percentage of key & core technologies-80% of these companies belong to the key & core technology sectors such as information technology, smart manufacturing, biotechnology / healthcare, new materials and new energy. Twenty-six of the 200 listed companies are listed on the STAR Market, accounting for about 7% of the total number of companies listed there.

2. Focus on SMEs-SCGC makes long-term investments primarily in SMEs (“SMEs”), especially self-innovative high-tech SMEs in emerging markets. According to the stage of enterprise business growth at the time of initial investment of SCGC, the ratio of SMEs is over 90%.

3. Focus on early stage projects with long-term strategies-77.5% of companies invested by SCGC are in early stage or growth stage. SCGC will insist on value investing and will accompany investment companies through multiple investments to provide long-term value-added services to these companies.

4. Wide Area-200 listed companies are from 59 cities in 24 states of China and 5 cities outside China, with 32% of listed companies coming from the Greater Bay area.

Founded in 1999, SCGC is one of the first batches of venture capital firms founded in China. The growth of SCGC can be seen as a microcosm of the development of China’s venture capital industry. The development of the SCGC is due to the great opportunities brought about by China’s reform and opening up, with high economic growth, continuous improvement of capital markets and continuous emergence of innovative companies. At the same time, along with the progress of technological development in China, new global technological revolutions and industrial transformations have brought many investment opportunities.

SCGC’s mission is to discover and nurture excellent companies, and by leveraging its professional investment capabilities and detailed value-added services, SCGC will become a comprehensive investment conglomerate with its core venture capital business. It was. He knows entrepreneurs best, is the most positive leader in key and core technology, and is the most professional ecological operator in investment management systems.

NiZewang, chairman of SCGC, said SCGC will focus on investing in new economies and cutting-edge technologies. SCGC strives to realize the green concept in investment practices to increase investment in new energy, new materials, energy conservation and environmental protection industries and accelerate the achievement of carbon neutral and carbon dioxide emission peaks. At the same time, SCGC will also focus on investing in seven strategic emerging industries, including a new generation of electronic information, high-end manufacturing equipment and the biomedical industry. In addition, SCGC aims to foster better companies that contribute to the sustainable development of humankind, including quantum information, brain science, intelligence like the brain, visible light communication, optical computing, and aerospace technology. Bridging to two future industries.

SCGC will also increase investment in the Greater Bay Area to foster strategic emerging industries. SCGC sees the Greater Bay Area as a great opportunity to integrate domestic and international resources and actively promote the internationalization process by strengthening international financing, project investment, project management and exit strategies. increase. International capital is encouraged to participate in the investment process of China’s innovative start-ups and share the growth value of outstanding companies. SCGC targets quality projects around the world and strives to support the growth of cutting-edge technologies and innovative models that help the well-being of human society.

About SCGC

Founded in 1999, SCGC is one of the earliest venture capital investment institutions in China. With the mission of discovering and nurturing outstanding companies, the company has evolved into a comprehensive investment conglomerate with venture capital as its core business. We have managed more than 100 funds totaling about 423.6 billion yuan. In the main areas of venture capital investment, SCGC focuses on SMEs, independent and innovative high-tech companies, and investments in start-up industries, covering the entire life cycle of the company. For the past five years (2016-2020), SCGC has been ranked number one among local VC / PE institutions by the Zero2IPO Group.

