A leak in Google Pixel 6a suggests a punchhole display, an in-display scanner.Know more





Google Pixel 6a smartphones are rounding with leaked images. Affordable Pixel smartphones such as the Pixel 3a, 4a, 5a, which are known to support the mid-segment market and are primarily targeted at emerging economies such as India. Importantly, Google is moving its flagship smartphone away from India. This is due to sluggish sales and declining demand. Their latest October launch, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, wasn’t even available in India. Now Google Pixel 6a is about to make a fuss.

The teased image on the Google Pixel 6a shows that there are few changes in appearance. Traditionally, Pixel smartphones have been dull in design with plastic material and a huge bezel. According to the rendering, the planned 6a may throw away those boring elements and feature a glossy design and glass material.

The image leaked by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles shows a punchhole display with the front lens placed directly above the center of the display, but the bezel is still visible. The back visor looks exactly like the higher versions of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For the first time, Google will incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner into the Pixel 6a. According to the report, the Google Pixel 6a may come with a 6.2-inch OLED display.

Google Pixel smartphones are known for their camera features, and the Pixel 6a will continue to evolve. SELPHY will be a 12MP shooter, but it is estimated that the dual lens comes with a 50MP lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The image shows that the Pixel 6a may have a dual rear camera and LED flash.

For computing, the Google Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For years, the Pixel a range had a mediocre chipset, but the Pixel 6a could change that too. Since it is a Google smartphone, you can use Android 12 immediately and security updates will be added.

