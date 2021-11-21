Top 10 retail and e-commerce industry use cases for 2021





AI innovation is transforming the retail and e-commerce industry in 2021

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemics and digital transformation has created ample opportunities for the retail and e-commerce industries around the world. In an ever-changing industry, retailers, merchants, business people and more can leverage advanced AI innovation and technology to enhance their e-commerce business and meet customer satisfaction. Multiple retailers and e-commerce companies are leveraging the smart capabilities of artificial intelligence in a variety of products and services via online modes, including smart payments, seamless transactions, and fast delivery.

Top 10 AI innovations in the retail and e-commerce industry

Virtual Trial Room: Virtual trial room has emerged as one of the top AI innovations in the retail and e-commerce industry to digitally manage customer preferences and apparel preferences. It was developed by integrating artificial intelligence and augmented reality to increase customer engagement in the industry. There are 3D models of footwear and garments placed at the detected key points, with each frame showing realistic textures and lighting to efficiently show the customer the direction.

Cashier Free Store: Cashier Free Store attracts consumers with attractive and comprehensive checkout and smart store solutions. It is becoming the future of the retail and e-commerce industry because of its rapid movement and efficient service, without long lines. Human employees without a retail background can join these unchecked stores to help consumers adopt new technologies in shopping and payments.

Sales Assistant Robots: Multiple sales assistant robots will be introduced in the retail and e-commerce industry to enhance efficiency and workflow and increase revenue in the near future. Retailers are beginning to enjoy the benefits of these sales assistant robots, such as scanning shelves, checking inventory, helping store monitoring, and completing routine tasks. Robots help the industry provide inventory management accuracy through the integration of IoT, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Conversational Chatbots: State-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence are bringing conversational chatbots to the retail and e-commerce industries to improve the customer experience 24×7. These conversational chatbots are known for answering FAQs, providing promotions, getting customers interested in other products, and resolving queries with personalized answers. This AI innovation has helped the industry earn more revenue while increasing customer satisfaction and engagement.

Automated Warehouse: With the implementation of artificial intelligence, traditional warehouses have been transformed into automated warehouses or smart warehouses. Smart technologies such as AI and robotics have begun managing routine and mundane workloads of all kinds to keep human employees busy with creativity and other important tasks. Robots cover merchandise storage, processing, weighing, and transportation systems without potential errors. This helps simplify the order tracking system and allows it to work efficiently and effectively with longer uptime.

Personalized Product Recommendations: Artificial Intelligence has provided the retail and e-commerce industry with personalized product recommendations based on customer behavior. It helps to recommend the best products as well as the best products to different consumers with different tastes and tastes. Multiple companies are using a personalized product recommendation system to win more customers, maintain brand loyalty and increase sales.

CRM: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is one of 2021’s top AI innovations that enables the retail and e-commerce industry to organize business customers or clients without potential errors. Collecting sufficient real-time data from the customer base and using this data to create effective marketing strategies to efficiently meet customer satisfaction is known as a proactive approach. Real-time data includes demographic data, behavior patterns, purchase history, contact information, and more.

Visual Search: Visual search has recently increased, especially in the retail and e-commerce industries. This has changed the way online shoppers find the right product. Visual search is based on finding products based on images rather than text. The target audience for this AI innovation is Millennials or Gen-Z, and digital commerce revenue has increased in the last few months.

Smart home devices: It has been observed that smart home devices that integrate IoT and artificial intelligence have transformed the retail industry. Multiple smart home devices such as Alexa, Siri and Google Home are increasing the revenue of various retailers. These voice assistants help people with disabilities, the elderly, and business people to order products and services by simply activating voice and without typing.

Automated Product Descriptions: Automated product descriptions exist in the industry to ensure a profitable e-commerce business by automating unique high quality product and category descriptions. There are several tools for generating product descriptions to create the best product descriptions in a highly competitive market. Use the updated data to convert existing product descriptions and upload them to their respective online stores.

The future of AI in the retail and e-commerce industry

The artificial intelligence innovations mentioned above are just a few of the many innovations that have helped the retail and e-commerce industries increase customer engagement, especially after a pandemic. The future of this industry is thriving by selling new products and services through online platforms. The implementation of AI in the retail and e-commerce industry is relevant to consumer needs and wants, helping them grow by staying up to date and delivering higher revenue in highly competitive markets.

