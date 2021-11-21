Pokemon Colink Community Day Move Set and Event Guide





Pokemon Go is hosting Thinks Community Day on November 21, 2021. The Pokemon Go Synchs Community Day Guide includes all the benefits of Synchs Community Day, the exclusive moves Luxray learns, and how to get the most out of your community. Day.

Regular Community Day benefits, such as spawns and increased shiny rates, will be active in your local time zone from 11am to 5pm on November 21st.

How can I get the most out of Shinx Community Day?

Shinx Community Day has a hatching distance bonus. This means that eggs placed in the incubator will hatch at 25% of normal during the event. The incense used during the event also lasts for a whopping 3 hours, so you’ll need to use one (if any) to get more Shinx spawns.

Shinx Community Day also has other bonuses since the last regular Community Day of the year. You will triple the candies you earn in Pokemon transfers and you will be more likely to receive XL candies in your transfers. Transfer Pokemon during the event and enjoy the benefits.

There are also three free raid passes distributed by the spinning gym. Only one of these is likely to be retained at a time, so you should use them to request extras on the move.

Trading Pokemon from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm local time will also reduce the cost of Stardust by 25%. This is a definite discount, especially when trading Shiny Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon.

How do I find Shiny Thinks?

At Community Day events, the shiny rates of the featured Pokemon are high, so if you’re playing, you should be able to find some Shiny Thinks.

If you don’t have time to play all day, you can find shiny syncs by popping incense and tapping each sync that pops up. According to a study by The Silph Roads, Community Day’s shiny rate is about 1/25, so you need to find Shiny Thinks quickly.

Graphics: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company Which Community Day movements will the evolution of Shinxs learn?

Evolving at any time on November 21st, from 11am to 7pm local time, Thinks Evolution learns a psychic-type movement, the Psychic Fang.

Based on the past few years, if you miss the Community Day period, you may be able to evolve Shinx and get started during the Community Weekend event in December. You can also use Elite TM to teach traditional Community Day-only movements.

How does Luxray work in combat?

Luxray can be used for PvE content. Not the best electric type attacker, but set up with Spark and Wild Charge to help defeat water and flight types.

In PvP, Luxray works well when you give sparks with wild charges and psychic fangs.

