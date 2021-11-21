Halo composer forced by court to instruct people to destroy music





MartyODonnell, a former Bungie audio director with many years of Halo and Destiny, asks people to stop sharing and publishing video game music uploaded online, contrary to court orders, without legal permission. Was forced by the court to upload. In a short video, the composer even asks the fans to destroy a copy of the music they may still have.

On the ODonnells YouTube channel, the composer uploaded a 45-second video yesterday. This video contains a pre-made and court-approved message asking you to stop sharing or publishing non-commercial material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres.

His full statement can be read below.

to whom it May concern,

I do not have the legal authority to own or distribute non-commercially available materials related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres, including materials created or created while working at Bungie. I don’t have it at least after April 2014.

This material is owned by Bungie. If you post any of these assets on your website or other published platform, you should remove the content immediately. If you have copies of these assets, you should refrain from sharing them and destroy those copies.

This request does not apply to Destiny or Music of the Spheres materials legally obtained from commercial sources.

In 2010, three years after Bungie and Microsoft broke up, the studio began working with Activision on a 10-year development plan to create the Destiny franchise. And instead of making music for each planned installment of the game, Bungie and O Donnell decided that O Donnell would make a big score for the entire franchise and for all future games. After two years of composing with Michael Salvatori and former Beatles Paul McCartney, they created a large eight-part score called The Music of Spheres.

However, before E3 2013, Activision decided not to use his music in Destiny 1’s E3 2013 trailer. According to a 2015 court document, O Donnell was furious at the change and complained directly to Bungie CEO Harold Ryan. The rest of Bungie’s management agreed that Activision had stepped over and filed a formal complaint, but the publisher rejected it. ODonnells will release the project as another release has been rejected by both Bungie and Activision. This eventually brought ODonnell online when they tweeted that the E3 trailer with Activision scores was unveiled and the music wasn’t bungee, leading to clashes with developers and eventually the studio. And after further problems among the composers, he was fired on April 11 for no reason. , 2014.

The proceedings continued. In one proceeding that ODonnell still won, all material from the Destiny and Music of the Spheres was ordered to return all versions, components, and variations, not just the final score.

However, in 2019 (after the Music of the Sphere score was leaked online in 2018), O Donnell started uploading music from the project. Bungy’s lawyer alleged that the order violated the previous injunction, and in May 2021 the judge ruled in Bungee’s favor.

In September of this year, ODonnell was accused of contempt of court for continued use of Destiny’s assets, including uploading song clips online long after he was fired and left Bungie in 2014. .. According to Eurogamer, such use violated the terms of the previous proceedings. .. He was forced to pay Bungie about $ 100,000 and was ordered to make a video explaining that he was not authorized to provide this music or material. In addition, ODonnell was instructing everyone who downloaded the assets to refrain from sharing the assets and destroy their copies.

Now, almost two months later, the video was uploaded to both his YouTube and Twitter accounts, after both sides of the court battle agreed to the text.

It seems like the end of this long court battle, but I wouldn’t be surprised if new wrinkles and chapters in this story appear in the not too distant future.

