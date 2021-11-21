123456, Pakistan, Google, Samsung, and other passwords that can be hacked in less than a second





Password management service NordPass is back in 2021 with an annual list of the top 200 most commonly used passwords. The list contains passwords that were part of the most commonly used and most hacked databases of the year. And over the past few years, 123456 remains the most used password. The company analyzed 50 countries, and 43 of these 50 countries had “123456” as their number one password. Surprisingly, password usage has increased significantly from 25,43,285 times in 2020 to 10,31,70,552 times in 2021. In India, the most common passwords are just word passwords. Below are the top 100 passwords that are so common that hackers can crack these passwords in less than a second.

1100

123456

The password is used 103,170,552 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

2100

123456789

The password is used 46,027,530 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

3100

12345

The password is used 32,955,431 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

4100

qwerty array

The password is used 22,317,280 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

5100

password

The password is used 20,958,297 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

6100

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

The password is used 14,745,771 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

7100

111111

The password is used 13,354,149 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

8100

123123

The password is used 10,244,398 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

9100

1234567890

The password is used 9,646,621 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

10100

1234567

The password is used 9,396,813 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

11100

qwerty123

The password is used 8,933,334 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

12100

000000

The password is used 8,377,094 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

13100

1q2w3e

The password is used 8,204,700 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

14100

abc123

The password is used 7,184,645 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

15100

password1

The password is used 5,771,586 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

16100

1234

The password is used 5,544,971 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

17100

qwertyuiop

The password is used 5,197,596 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

18100

123321

The password is used 5,168,171 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

19100

password123

The password is used 4,681,010 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

20100

I love you

The password is used 4,387,925 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

21100

1q2w3e4r5t

The password is used 4,624,323 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

22100

654321

The password is used 4,384,762 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

23100

666666

The password is used 4,329,996 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

24100

987654321

The password is used 4,239,959 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

25100

a12345

The password is used 868,694 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

26100

one two Three

The password is used 3,606,937 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

27100

123456a

The password is used 3,493,177 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

28100

qwe123

The password is used 3,284,938 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

29100

1q2w3e4r

The password is used 3,197,899 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

30100

7777777

The password is used 3,112,046 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

31100

1qaz2wsx

The password is used 3,066,557 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

32100

123qwe

The password is used 2,986,924 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

33100

zxcvbnm

The password is used 2,943,584 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

34100

121212

The password is used 2,894,633 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

35100

asdasd

The password is used 2,848,106 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

36100

a123456

The password is used 2,828,147 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

37100

555555

The password is used 2,723,335 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

38100

Dragon

The password is used 2,684,735 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

39100

112233

The password is used 2,654,993 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

40100

123123123

The password is used 2,580,565 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

41100

monkey

The password is used 2,507,887 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

42100

11111111

The password is used 2,471,959 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

43100

Qazwsx

The password is used 2,354,184 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

44100

159753

The password is used 2,114,829 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

45100

asdfghjkl

The password is used 2,043,474 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

46100

Samsung

The password is used 1,226,160 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

47100

Hunter

The password is used 847,191 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

48100

When it comes to

The password is used 841,541 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

49100

qwerty12

The password is used 829,797 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

50100

qweasd

The password is used 822,554 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

51100

asdf1234

The password is used 809,461 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

52100

12345qwert

The password is used 807,768 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

53100

1qazxsw2

The password is used 800,348 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

54100

Marina

The password is used 795,950 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

55100

love123

The password is used 785,192 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

56100

111222

The password is used 781,491 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

57100

Robert

The password is used 781,270 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

58100

10203

The password is used 780,148 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

59100

Let me

The password is used 778,948 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

60100

Football 1

The password is used 775,804 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

61100

Secret

The password is used 764,028 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

62100

1234554321

The password is used 763,140 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

63100

Google

The password is used 703,996 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

64100

Freedom

The password is used 761,731 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

65100

Michael 1

The password is used 757,345 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

66100

11223344

The password is used 753,481 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

67100

qqqqqq

The password is used 751,737 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

68100

123654789

The password is used 739,687 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

69100

12345q

The password is used 713,360 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

70100

the Internet

The password is used 711,369 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

71100

q1w2e3

The password is used 708,307 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

72100

Star Wars

The password is used 701,474 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

73100

qwertyui

The password is used 695,854 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

74100

55555

The password is used 693,960 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

75100

qwertyu

The password is used 691,679 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

76100

lol123

The password is used 691,525 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

77100

wonderful

The password is used 683,731 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

78100

Monkey 1

The password is used 683,663 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

79100

Pakistan

The password is used 677,307 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

80100

Nikita

The password is used 682,625 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

81100

87654321

The password is used 671,618 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

82100

147852

The password is used 670,937 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

83100

Jordan 23

The password is used 667,218 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

84100

212121

The password is used 665,287 times and can be cracked in less than a second.

85100

123789

The password is used 663,559 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

86100

147852369

The password is used 661,824 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

87100

222222

The password is used 2,020,304 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

88100

1234qwer

The password is used 1,900,252 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

89100

qwerty1

The password is used 1,878,452 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

90100

123654

The password is used 1,842,096 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

91100

123abc

The password is used 1,829,973 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

92100

777777

The password is used 1,746,733 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

93100

asdfgh

The password is used 1,750,012 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

94100

aaaaaa

The password is used 1,713,813 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

95100

myspace1

The password is used 1,619,027 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

96100

88888888

The password is used 1,593,738 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

97100

fuckyou

The password is used 1,562,037 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

98100

123456789a

The password is used 1,531,193 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

99100

999999

The password is used 1,521,326 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

100100

888888

The password is used 1,498,311 times and can be cracked within 1 second.

