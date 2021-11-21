After playing the Halo Infinites campaign, cooperation for more than 6 months will not be hurt





Halo Infinite

Bungee

Yesterday, the preview ban on the first few Halo Infinites missions and their open-world chunks was lifted. I was part of that test group. I’ve definitely enjoyed it during this time, but even in that short window, something is already clear about this new open-world Halo format.

The lack of co-operatives at launch will be even more damaging than usual.

Co-operatives are a fundamental part of the Halo campaign experience and have long been said to have been playing with friends in split screen or online, and hearing parents playing with their children. But when you experience this new format of Halo, it’s easy to see that taking on the open world of Infinites seems to be designed for co-op rather than the straight-line games of the past.

For me, this is rooted in the core concept of a forward operating base. Playing a campaign unlocks a collection of weapons and vehicles that can be spawned there. You and your partner will pick your loadout, stack it up in Warthog or Scorpion, and target the closest base or VIP target on legendary difficulty, so it’s easy to see how fun this is in collaboration. These gear-up bases appear to be more or less designed for these types of expeditions, but instead, in single player, only AI marine teammates can attack these bases.

An additional question is how long it will take to see the co-operative. Co-operatives have been confirmed not to arrive until at least the end of the first season of Haros in May 2022, which could be even longer (never in the field of video games) as it is just a target. It’s not a great word)).

Halo Infinite

343

By trying out the early stages of the campaign, you can not only see how fun the collaboration is, but also identify issues based on how the campaign was designed. There are some weird issues to solve, such as the camera seamlessly transitioning to a third person cutscene during gameplay, but this doesn’t really work in multiplayer. I think that some kind of participation timer can solve the entry and exit to the single player mission area, but every time you play cooperatively, divide the player in the save state and kill about 100 feet, or kill 10 enemies, Things get complicated with this system. Whose savepoints will be registered? If one player dies, do they wait to be respawned? Would you like to warp to other players across the map? I know why this is a complex issue, but given these issues, it seems that this campaign wasn’t really designed with co-operatives in mind.

This all reminds me of a leaked post from 343 employees who seemed to have gone up long ago to explain many of the ongoing issues in the game, but now, after playing, what I said about cooperation , I’m jumping out because it’s almost the same as Im saying here. This leak hasn’t been verified, but much is true because the game is here.

For Co-Op in Campaign, the problem is much simpler. Frankly, no one was thinking about how it would work. The open world and several different purposes are spread around the map and can be completed in any order. This means that with the help of four players, many solutions have been sought as to how this works. This was not interesting and was considered incredibly restrictive. Later, the idea of ​​freeing the player to do his job was proposed. This is a great idea and is very welcome, if not some important. The first was the network and the second was the checkpoint.

Also, the very buggy is the checkpoint setting. It is difficult to decide when four players in four different locations will fight separately and then set a checkpoint. Waiting for all four to be safe, it’s ridiculous and can take a long time due to the lack of a safe checkpoint location. Setting it at a safe time can make checkpoints very demanding for your teammates. You can probably see the problem here-this system wasn’t very well thought out. In the current system, checkpoints are decisively safe for one team member (host), at least * somewhat * safe for all other members, giving other players a little invincibility when respawning. Given. With the new respawn scheme, it’s rare, at least to some extent, that all four are wiped separately, but there’s a problem with this system.

Between these two, the campaign co-op is confused and can’t play at all, but its forces aren’t allowed to delay its launch.

Some say it’s all just fans inventing the drama, but it’s very similar to what happens to a teammate playing in an open world and doing something else. .. However, not solving this problem and delaying cooperation for more than 6 months would actually have a negative impact on the game, given how much fun the open world-based loadout / exploration system Infinite offers. increase. I think that’s the reason for returning to next year’s campaign, but I don’t think it’s necessary to be like that.

