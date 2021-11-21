Black Friday smart home deals: Google Nest doorbells, Amazon Echo speakers and more





Whether you’re building a smart home or expanding what you own, Black Friday deals are here. You can save many devices that may fit well in any setup.

Best Buy, Target, Walmart, etc. have made a lot of sales up to Black Friday, and the prices we see today can be as cheap as they go. Below are some of our current favorite deals in smart home spaces. Looking for more sales? Check out Best Buy’s new Black Friday initial sale. This is popular on Target and Walmart’s early Black Friday sale.

The latest Amazon Echo features a sleek design with a built-in antenna to help set up smart home gadgets for peripherals. It even has a decent sound quality for its size, it’s easy, especially if you combine it with another echo. There is no doubt that it is worth getting over the small echo dots.

Read the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) review.

Amazon’s smallest smart display has a screen of just 5.5 inches, but it has all the best features of Alexa. There’s a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter, available in glacier white, charcoal, or the latest color option, deep-sea blue (pictured above).

Read the Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) review.

The Nest Mini is Google’s most affordable smart speaker, even if it’s not for sale. If you buy another Nest product, you will often see it for $ 25 or for free. This small but powerful smart speaker is a great way to get into your smart home.

Read the Nest Mini (2nd Generation) review.

The second generation of Google’s Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart displays. This includes touchless sleep tracking in addition to regular voice commands, smart home controls and entertainment.

Read the Nest Hub (2nd Generation) review.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) is Google’s latest Nest smart doorbell. With a new design, as you can imagine, it’s battery-powered. Take advantage of two-way talk, high resolution, 3: 4 aspect ratio 145 degree field of view, smart alerts, face recognition and more.

Read the Nest Doorbell (Battery) review.

Nest Audio is Google’s highest performing smart speaker now that Home Max is deprecated. It’s a great-sounding speaker that does everything Nest Mini does, but it’s more appealing. The stereo pairing with two of these speakers is great. But even if you’re not looking for premium audio, Nest Mini can meet all your needs.

Read the Nest Audio review.

The Pro 4 is our favorite outdoor security camera, thanks to its versatile features and clever design. This bundle nets you 3 packs. Best Buy made a similar deal last week.

Read the Arlo Pro 4 review.

Amazon’s Echo Auto puts Alexa in the car. If you own an old car, you can use this gadget (usually $ 50) to request songs and playlists on Amazon Music, Spotify, or other Alexa connectivity services, check your return traffic, and more. You can make a hands-free call.

Read the EchoAuto review.

This may not be the biggest sale of the season on the Echo Dot, but it’s a surefire option for 30% off if you don’t want to wait for a better deal. This latest version of the Echo Dot is the smartest and best sound ever.

Read the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Review.

