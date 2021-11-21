Google extends Chrome support for Windows 7 users: what this means





Are you still using Windows 7? Google has extended Chrome’s support for older operating systems by about a year. What does this mean for you!

Google has announced that Chrome support will be extended to Windows 7 until January 15, 2023 for all “critical security updates.” The company previously stated that support for Windows 7 would end on July 15, 2021 and then be extended to January 15, 2022.

Since Google Chrome is generally the most popular browser in the world, ending support for Windows 7 has been a blow to organizations that are still using traditional operating systems. Microsoft has already discontinued support for Windows 7 in January 2020.

Why is it an extension?

Google may have expanded its support for Windows 7 due to the challenges facing organizations around the world. Many companies were unable to prioritize operating system migrations as they suffered from the effects of pandemics and began to cope with the rapidly changing work environment.

According to a Google report for the second quarter of 2020, 21% of all organizations using Google Chrome were still migrating to Windows 10. With this extension, the company hopes that such organizations will have the flexibility to take full advantage of Chrome’s enterprise capabilities. We need to continue to support our employees during the transition.

Creating Video Today What Does This Mean For Enterprise Users

For enterprise customers who are still running Windows 7, this is a great relief. Microsoft had already ended support for Windows 7 in January 2020, and Google planned to stop supporting Chrome on Windows 7 in January 2022.

This means that organizations still using Windows 7 don’t have to worry about browser security issues or vulnerabilities. It’s also possible that this move was made to prevent organizations from switching to the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

When it was first released in 2015, Microsoft Edge was exclusively for Windows 10, but it changed when the company released a new iteration. The new Microsoft Edge is available on both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 and has a very high adoption rate.

However, Chrome remains one of the best browsers, despite its doubtful reputation for managing user privacy. It is incredibly versatile and has many built-in features to maximize productivity.

