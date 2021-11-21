Battlefield 2042 has become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam ever • Eurogamer.net





“The problem is endless.”

Battlefield 2042 is currently one of the most negatively reviewed games on Steam to date.

Of the 31,000 reviews currently on Valve’s storefront, the majority are “almost negative.” Less than 10,000 gives EA shooters a “positive” report.

Not one of the worst games at the moment, but according to Steam250’s Hall of Shame (via Forbes), GASP, Identity, Spacebase DF-9, Kinetic Void, Uriel’s Crack, Flatout 3, and of course, Konami’s shame. The power e-Football 2022 has a lower overall score.

“The unacceptable launch of AAA games. It’s a shame,” complained a brief reviewer.

“I’ve played all PC Battlefield games since the first BF1942, and I’m confident that this is by far the worst entry in the series to date,” another person added. .. “The problem is endless.”

DICE has released one patch for Battlefield 2042 prior to its release to address a critical issue. Also, two more updates are planned for next month or so.

As Martin reported last week, “Battlefield is a little used to the mess-after all, it’s at the heart of the series, with a manic moment in the sandbox, which stands out from other shooters-but Battlefield. The turmoil wilderness on the first weekend of 2042 was very frustrating. “

“Since Battlefield 2042 was released on Friday, I’ve endured hard crashes, server issues, and everything that simply can’t be played all night,” he writes. “This is another Battlefield launching in an apologetic state, and it’s there at Battlefield 4’s infamous sorry start. From my own experience with the Xbox Series X, it’s pretty bad.

“Most of that frustration was set aside Friday night, and I was caught up in DICE’s new shooter and just ran into persistent errors in the data all night. It’s hard to get all night. It was possible. Participated in one of the core All Out Warfare games of this new Battlefield experience, and only the classic games and rulesets on the portal provided joy. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-11-21-battlefield-2042-is-now-one-of-steams-worst-reviewed-games-of-all-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

