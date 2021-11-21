All Shinx Pokmon Go Community Day Flash, Spark, and Gleam Research tasks and rewards





To commemorate the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Niantic will be hosting Thinks Community Day at Pokemon Go to coincide with a crossover event with a remake of the new Nintendo Switch.

From 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time on November 21st, players frequently encounter Flash Pokumon in the wild, fully evolving Shinx to Luxray and learning about the event-only Charged Attack Psychic Fang. You can get the specimens you have. This is the first time Pokemon Go has been available in Pokemon Go.

This is the last Community Day before the major December version of the event, celebrating the entire year of community content. All Pokemon featured throughout 2021 on Community Day will be displayed during the December iteration of the event, so Niantic includes 30 bonus Ultraballs that players can use for free from the in-game store. I am.

Players will also receive Triple Transfer Candy, quadrupled their chances of receiving Candy XL when transferring Pokemon, and will be given up to 3 Free Raid Passes, Triple Insense and Lure Module durations. Egg hatch distances and transaction costs are also reduced to 25% of normal values ​​throughout the event.

There’s also new event-only field research combined with the $ 1 Community Day Special Research Story Flash, Spark, and Gleam. Also, if you plan to complete both field research and research stories, here are all the research tasks and rewards that you can quickly put together.

Community Day Special Study

Flash, Spark, Gleam page 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times Catch 15 Shinx Make 5 nice throws

Total reward: 2,000 Stardust, Thinks Encounter, 1 incense

Second page of Flash, Spark, Gleam

Catch 15 Synchs Transfer 10 Pokemon Evolution 3 Synchs

Total reward: 1,500 XP, Shinx encounter, 1 incense

Flash, Spark, Gleam page 3

Create 3 big curve ball throws Evolve one Luxio Transfer 10 Pokemon

Total reward: 2,500 XP, 1 rocket radar, 15 ultra balls

Flash, Spark, Gleam 4 pages

RewardClaim Reward Claim ClaimReward

Total reward: 3,000 Stardust, Luxray Encounter, 2 rare candies

Event Limited Field Research Catch 3 Shinx Shinx Encounter 5 Great Balls 1 Golden Raspberry 2 Ultra Balls 2 Pinup Berry 500 Stardust

