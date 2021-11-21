



We Football v1.10 DINOByTES Free Download for PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, sports and strategy game.

WE ARE FOOTBALL v1.10 DINOByTES PC Game 2021 Overview As a manager and coach at WE ARE FOOTBALL, you will come face-to-face with the latest trends in world football, and experience all the emotional highs and lows of your favorite club. For the first time ever, this modern football manager game also offers a women’s football game mode, which features the same functions as well as many unique gameplay elements. To maintain and ensure the highest quality in all game modes, WE ARE FOOTBALL has been developed with experienced football management veterans such as Gerald Köhler, Rolf Langenberg and Dirk Winter. You’ll get instant feedback for every decision, big and small. You will have to plan your deadlines effectively in the game, and you will really only succeed in the club by working with your teammates. The We Are Football game focuses on real management tasks. The aim of the game is to build the club for the long term, including the development of the team, teammates, infrastructure, fans and more. As a result, the soccer players in the game are individual characters who spin their own stories. The season can be played in a few hours: you are in the middle of the action after only a few minutes. Several seasons can be played alone in one afternoon, and players can finish the season in the evening. There are always new challenges to be faced in WE ARE FOOTBALL. The bigger the club, the bigger the challenge! Features: * Easy for beginners and playable without long introductions or tutorials – Easy to learn but hard to master * Complex just like traditional manager games * Choice of club and career mode via settings test * Comprehensive manager functions (finance, sponsors, HR, organization, fan support * Followers, IPOs, selling shares to investors, fan shares, and much more) * Manager skills can be upgraded * Implementation of the latest developments in football * Detailed team and player attributes * Modern training and realistic training layout * Individual skill tree for each player * Profile The complete psychology of each player Team types must match each other perfectly to have any chance of success Huge youth segment Manage player development even at a young age Comprehensive list of playing styles and ground rules New match engine with focus on the ball and the players involved in Offenses with additional text commentary * All matches in the game world A equal recalculation * Amazing half-time speeches * Expandable 3D stadium and 3D club grounds, plus Club J Museum Walk Through It Weekly progression with exciting negotiations and many small and big decisions to be made Comprehensive stats section – a real treat for fans Post-match fan reviews Simulation of the ups and downs of major football teams National team championships simulation with changes in the market value of players the team

The game does not include any official football licenses. The game comes with an editor that allows you to create your own leagues or clubs: * Any country in the world can be edited * Men’s and Women’s Leagues * Choice of official or personal database at the start of the game * Open league systems with adjustable rules of promotion and demotion * Expandable name list Per language * Automatic creation of players and teams * Comprehensive badge and shirt editors * Options to combine your own graphics

We Football is future proof: the year you started the game can be edited in the editor.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: V1.10 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Package / Re packer: DINOByTES Game File Name: WE_ARE_FOOTBALL_v1_10_DINOByTES.zip Game Download Size: 1.6 GBMD5SUM: 2805dc38e61d9000 AREFOB504 Requirements for WE_ARE_FOOTBALL_DINOB1_zip

Before you start WE ARE FOOTBALL v1.10 DINOByTES free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7/8/10 * Processor: AMD / Intel processor running at 2.6 GHz or higher * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: Dedicated AMD / NVIDIA graphics card, with At least 1 GB dedicated VRAM * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 * Processor: AMD / Intel processor running at 3.3 GHz or higher * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: AMD / NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with at least 2 GB Bytes of dedicated VRAM * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible sound card

