Is the use of Google Analytics a search ranking factor?





If your client or boss has asked you to put Google Analytics on your website to improve your ranking, raise your hand.

🙌

Google Analytics isn’t just about website data. They say this is to raise the ranking of keywords.

But is there any legitimate research to support these claims?

After all, many SEO professionals deal with this topic.

So is Google Analytics used as a fact or fiction in the ranking element?

Keep reading to find out.

Claim: Google Analytics as a ranking factor

You may hear claims that removing Google Analytics from your website may hurt your search engine rankings and possibly cause Google to penalize you.

Or you may have heard that Google uses Google Analytics data to rank websites.

There are many assumptions, but I’m here to drop some knowledge.

Evidence Is Google Analytics a ranking factor?

Before we get started, let’s take a look at the obvious.

No, Google Analytics is not a ranking factor.

Google Analytics is a tool for measuring ROI and better understanding your customers. Google has clarified this since it acquired Urchin Web Analytics (now known as Google Analytics) in 2005.

Matt Cutts, former head of Google’s Webspam team, answered the question in a 2010 video.

Katz says:

“Google Analytics is not used for ranking search quality at all.”

Then Google’s Gary IIlyes dealt with it again in 2017:

Screenshot by author, July 2021.

Can’t you agree? Now let’s hear again from Google’s John Mueller via Twitter in 2018.

Screenshot by author, July 2021.

He continued to eliminate the confusion that Google Analytics wasn’t needed for search.

Can I be penalized for using Google Analytics on Google?

I know it can be difficult to understand what is and cannot be penalized on Google. This is especially true if you read articles like this from Google Analytics competitors.

Bill Hartzer, an SEO consultant and my longtime SEO idol, asked Mueller to take this piece.

Screenshot by author, July 2021

John Mueller’s response:

Screenshot by author, July 2021

This was also confirmed by Matt Cutts in 2010. He said:

Screenshot by author, July 2021

“The answer is no. Webspam doesn’t use Google Analytics. I went and checked it a while back and found that search quality is generally not ranked using Google Analytics.

Therefore, you can use Google Analytics, but you cannot use Google Analytics. It does not affect the ranking in Google search results. “

Screenshot by author, July 2021 Does Google use Google Analytics to improve indexing?

Another ranking factor myth has broken down: Google isn’t using Google Analytics for indexing.

I heard from Google’s John Mueller himself:

Screenshot by author, Google Analytics as a July 2021 ranking signal: our verdict

I have! Google Analytics is not a ranking factor.

If your SEO agency tells you that your site needs to rank it, you should find another SEO agency.

The conspiracy theory I’ve heard about Google that Google wants its SEO team to use Google Analytics to get strategic details is completely wrong.

Google’s algorithms, at least for now, are more than just pimping their own products into the algorithms.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita

