Early rumors of Google Pixel 6a and what we want to see





It’s far from Google’s announcement of Pixel 6a, but we’ve already begun to hear some early rumors. Given how much I liked the Pixel 5a, which went on sale in mid-2021, there are great expectations for the next budget Pixel.

In fact, the Pixel 5a requires few upgrades, so successors can be managed with moderate improvements. Some people have a hopeful mindset, like the Tensor chip for the Pixel 6a. Others like autofocus on ultra wide-angle lenses are more realistic.

At this point, the Pixel 6a is still on the road, so there aren’t many rumors. Here’s what I’ve heard about the following Pixel:

Expected release date and price of Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 5a was released in the United States and Japan on August 26, 2021. Google didn’t explain why the phone was limited to two countries, but expects it to be related to the ongoing chip shortage that has plagued the industry.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

August seems to be the new timeline for Google’s A-series. Pixel 3a was announced on May 7th at Google I / O 2019, while Pixel 4a was announced on August 20, 2020. Many have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the delayed release date of 4a. The timeline in late August 2022 seems likely to be Pixel 6a.

When it comes to prices, it’s risen considerably. The smaller Pixel 3a (which was available in two sizes) arrived for $ 399, while the Pixel 4a fell below that for $ 349. The Pixel 5a then jumped to $ 449, adding a second camera and 5G. If you have to guess, the Pixel 6a could stay in the $ 449 stadium, depending on the chips Google uses.

Early rumors of Google Pixel 6a

So far, there is only one rumor about Pixel 6a. According to Twitter’s Mishaal Rahman, there is a device codenamed “bluejay”. Rahman has discovered the possibility of a bluejay camera setup that includes Sony IMX363, IMX386, and IMX355 sensors.

For reference, the Pixel 5a used the same 12MP IMX363 for the main sensor and the 8MP IMX355 for the front camera. The ultra wide was 16MPIM X481. The IMX386 is a 12MP sensor with a pixel size of 1.25μm compared to 1.0μm for the IMX481. So while the Pixel 6a’s so-called ultra-wide camera has a low resolution of 12MP, the sensor pixels are large and take in more light for brighter images.

The new Google Pixel 6a rendering, based on allegedly leaked information, has been courtesy of OnLeaks and 91mobiles. The design language here is very similar to the Pixel 6 design language, with a flat display with a central punchhole selfie camera and a rectangular reading camera bar for full flagship phone designs.

(Image credit: 91mobiles / OnLeaks)

Although fragmented, the Pixel 6’s design is certainly different. So it’s not a bad thing to see it taken over by Pixel6a. Alternatively, Google could row in the opposite direction and stick to the Pixel 4a’s design, but with just a few tweaks to the camera’s specs and internal silicon.

Google Pixel 6a: What We Want to See

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Again, we really like the Pixel 5a. It’s called the best camera phone for under $ 500 and easily outperforms any other phone in the price category. But that doesn’t mean the phone was okay, so here’s what I’d like to see improved for the next lap:

Increased availability: If Google wants to sell the Pixel 6a, it needs to increase availability. Excluding countries such as the UK and India from the photos could have significantly hindered the success of the Pixel 5a. We suspect that the 5a had a manufacturing problem, but it was a shame that many people outside the United States and Japan still didn’t get the chance to use the Pixel 5a. Wireless Charging: This is not surprising, but we want it. Make sure the Pixel 6a charges wirelessly. As we understand, adding a charging coil is not an expensive addition, and Google believes it can keep the price of the Pixel 6a down, including Qi charging. Ultra Wide Autofocus: The 16MP Ultra Wide Camera is a new addition to the Pixel 5a, from the A series to dual lenses. It was certainly successful and provided excellent ultra-wide-angle shots. But one of the things I’ve seen on higher-tier phones like the iPhone 13 is the ultra-wide camera autofocus. This is what Google wants to implement in the entire 2022 lineup. Latest Chipset: The Pixel 5a reuses the Snapdragon 765G, a year-old chip found on mobile phones such as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The 765G isn’t bad, but we want to see something more modern in order to handle 5G, games, etc. more efficiently. Tensor: This is a long shot, but you can still expect it. Google’s Tensor chip is still in its infancy as far as end users are concerned. But as Apple did with the iPhone SE (2020), Google can use the GS101 chip in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, or build a budget-friendly option. The first generation Tensor is a very good chip and we recommend the former as it can make the Pixel 6a a strong competitor in an affordable phone space. Improved battery life: The Pixel 5a did not reduce battery life. The Tom’s Guided Test will arrive in 9 hours and 45 minutes. Given the size of the phone’s battery, we expected it to be better. Google has long struggled with the Pixel’s battery life, as recently as the new Pixel 6 smartphone. Other low-priced phones, especially the Moto G Power (2021), will last longer than the Pixel 5a. Any improvements would be fine for the Pixel 6a. Longer Updates: One of the benefits of buying an iPhone is that it will be supported for years after purchase. You can get many updates with older iPhones today, but not with Android phones. Google and Samsung have the best update policy, but we hope Google will support the Pixel 6a longer, with at least 4 years of platform updates and 5 years of security patches. This makes the Pixel 6a a safe and promising purchase. This is an important consideration for anyone choosing an affordable smartphone.

