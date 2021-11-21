Dogecoin flips Bitcoin with the highest Google search in the 23 states of the United States





According to the latest research by advisor coaches, Dogecoin’s social popularity exceeds that of Bitcoin. Robin Hood is currently testing the Dogecoin wallet before it goes on sale. Analysts predict that DOGE’s price could exceed $ 1 by the end of 2021.

The financial adviser company The Advisor Coach conducted a survey in 23 states in the United States and identified DOGE as the most popular cryptocurrency among traders. The popularity of Dogecoin is due to its usefulness and increasing adoption as a payment method at over 1700 merchants.

Dogecoin leads the popularity among crypto traders and investors

In 23 US states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, and New Jersey, Dogecoin ranks higher than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in terms of popularity. The purpose of the study was to establish the cryptocurrencies that each of the 23 states in the United States would like to invest in, based on their popularity.

Since the listing on Robinhood and the adoption of DOGE as a payment method by AMC Theaters, interest and social media activities related to Dogecoin have skyrocketed.

Dogecoin’s Robinhood list is considered a major driver of the 2021 memecoin price increase. The Zero Commission Exchange is currently testing DOGE wallets on the exchange platform prior to launch.

Proponents expect DOGE’s price to reach $ 1 by the end of 2021. Financial analyst David Cox predicted that DOGE’s price would exceed $ 1 in December 2021.

Cox’s forecast is made in June, and he believes Memecoin will reach a record high of $ 1.07. Cox is reported to say:

The lowest expected Dogecoin price is around $ 0.90. Since this year is a cryptocurrency year, it can exceed $ 0.80 as soon as the coin is constantly hitting a high. The predicted high for 2021 can be around $ 1.07, and on the downside, the low can be around $ 0.91.

FX Street analysts evaluated DOGE’s price and predicted that memecoin would be ready to rebound to $ 0.30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxstreet.com/cryptocurrencies/news/dogecoin-flips-bitcoin-with-highest-google-searches-in-23-us-states-202111210650

