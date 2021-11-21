Google Doodle pays homage to Creole composer Edmond Dede’s 194th anniversary





On Saturday, November 20th, Google Doodle celebrated the 194th anniversary of the birth of Creole classical musician and composer Edmond Dede. Dede was born on November 20, 1827 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, and died on January 5, 1903. His composition Mon Pauvre Coeur from 1851 is one of the oldest extant sheet music.

Google Doodle used the official Twitter handle to share artistic graphics and pay tribute to Edmond Dede. From the NOLA orchestra to the French theater, Creole violinist and composer Edmond Dd was a world-class musician. In fact, Dd released one of the oldest scores by a black composer in New Orleans. According to the Google Doodles page, Edmond Dede began learning Creolenet from his father, a bandmaster of the local military orchestra, but later switched to the violin. The violin is an instrument that is immediately considered a genius. Soon, Dede left his American home and went to Mexico.

Details of Edmond Dede

The musician returned to the United States in 1851 and published Mon Pauvre Coeur in the same year. According to the Google Doodles page, to save money, he worked for a while before leaving again to continue classical studies in France. In the late 1850s he worked at the Bordeaux National Opera. Musicians also worked at Theater de L’Arcazar and Follies Bolderaise.

His ballet, operetta and over 250 songs have been very successful in France. In 1893, on his way to the United States for his only performance in New Orleans, Dede lost his favorite Cremona violin on a shipwreck. But he was able to find an alternative just in time for his performance. Most of Edmund Dedes’ sheet music is stored in the French National Library and several American universities. Edmond Dede died in Paris on January 5, 1903.

Image: Twitter / @ GoogleDoodles

