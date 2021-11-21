Black entrepreneurs in South Florida feel circumvented by the tech boom





Miami Black Hair Care is often overlooked by venture capitalists. Venture capitalists are a world far from the black and brown communities. Only 2% of venture capitalists are black men and only 1% are black women.

Miami entrepreneur Richiel Giscomb is depressed. To transform hair care in South Florida’s tech space, Giscombe has applied its beauty interests and expertise to develop an app that connects stylists and clients.

Her business, Glamo, was born in 2015 by providing rides to seniors and handling free trims, blowouts and crochet blades when they return home. When Giscom began to grow customers, she placed a leaflet on the window of a gas station, placed it in a cosmetology store, and distributed it to Coral Square Mall. Giscom even made a door-to-door canvassing.

Giscomb, a black female immigrant from Jamaica, said it could easily be left behind in the tech field, but the tendency of cookie cutters, which she calls technicians, discourages her motivation for excellence. Do not allow.

She told the Miami Herald that she wanted people to judge me based on my determination to actually build a successful company. That’s why I’m here today.

Launched in 2018, Gramo connects more than 100 nail, hair and makeup stylists and consumers in the South Florida region. Glamo receives a fee each time you make a reservation from the app.

In the wave of #MiamiTech that swept the city last year, black entrepreneurs are paving the way for their own success. Their purpose is the same as that of other technology founders, but more urgent. It’s about innovating to uplift and empower the black and brown communities to generate generational wealth.

I rely on the resources I already have, and the relationships and resources I know will work, and Dani Spikes, founder of the monthly subscription self-care and beauty box company BeLovedBox, which has now reached 7-digit sales. Said the numbers since its establishment in 2016.

Spikes said the new Miami tech boom hasn’t met its diversity ideals. The list of top 40 venture capital deals in Miami from 2021 to August 3 consists of only one of the startups founded by blacks. According to Pitchbook, an angel investment is $ 100,000.

According to Spikes, I’ve been over-guided and underfunded.

I haven’t seen diversity

Ferresia Hatcher has been at the forefront of drawing black technicians into Miami’s broader tech field for eight years. Prior to co-founding The Center for Black Innovation (originally known as Code Fever) in 2013, there was virtually no black tech community in South Florida.

According to Hatcher, there were no plans for black entrepreneurs. I didn’t have any plans to build a black tech community, so I created one.

According to Hatcher, some big companies have even asked her to change the name of another initiative she pioneered, Black Tech Week, in order to receive sponsorship funding. Venture capitalists attend the exposition, so they can say they attended a diversity event, ignoring their calls and investment meetings, and making false promises to the black founders, she says. rice field.

Get the latest information on the Tampa Bay community

Subscribe to our free newsletter about racing

Send us stories and candid discussions about race, identity, and culture every other Tuesday.

Miami is a diverse but still highly racist city, said Hatcher, now CEO of Black Ambition.

Hatcher goes on to say that black founders have not experienced the increase in investment seen in other parts of the technology ecosystem. On the other hand, technology spaces such as the Overtown Black Innovation Center are underutilized by the larger technology community.

What does diversity really mean? She asked, referring to the Miami Municipal Government initiative. I haven’t seen the diversity of places, I haven’t seen the diversity of access, I haven’t seen the diversity of your outreach, I have seen the diversity of your programming not.

According to Miami City Communications Director Soledad Sedro, Miami City has funded $ 500,000 to support programming at Center for Black Innovation and 5,000 rolls in October to educate students on cryptocurrencies. Organized an innovation tour for the Model of Excellence Project.

As Miami seeks to become the capital, it is important to create a strong path to the center of the story of what the black and brown founders are building together, Francis Suarez said. The mayor said in an email. The spirit of our movement is community first, which begins with ensuring that all of our inhabitants are at the table of opportunity.

Supporting marginalized communities

Doris Jean Pierre founded Access Bridge in 2018 after being rejected in the field of medical management due to little experience. AccessBridge aims to develop diverse talent for employees through career exploration, leadership development, and connection between participants and internships.

Healthcare organizations said the reason they didn’t have a diverse workforce was because they didn’t know where to find black and brown talent, Jean-Pierre, 27. You come to us.

Jean Pierre wants to see more accelerator programs and mentorship services that not only provide resources, but also make sufficient funding available to the founders of Black Startup.

They say they welcome the founders of blacks and browns, but she said you are more likely to enter a less-funded program than they would fund you.

BootUp founder Chandler Malone has moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Miami in search of capital and talent. BootUp helps technical boot camps and vocational training programs find and deploy candidates, making it easier for inexperienced people to break into the tech field.

Launched in June, BootUp doesn’t focus on diversity and inclusiveness, but Malone said the pipeline for learning software engineering and digital marketing skills is more accessible than going to college. Easily said that 78% of candidates come from an underrated community. He said candidates wouldn’t pay to enroll in the program and would only be charged after landing a job at a certain income threshold.

What we want to do is to use us as a way for people who have historically been undervalued in technology to break into technology in a faster, cheaper, and more loyal way, Malone said. Told.

His company supports about 600 candidates a week, from single parents with minimum wage jobs to young immigrants who can’t make financial promises to attend college. They got jobs at Tesla, Uber, Facebook and Google.

As an angel investor and venture partner at Attent Capital, a Tulsa-based investment fund, Malone said he has gained a sense of fulfillment from investing in Black Founders. Not only is he aware of the benefits of the Black Network, he is raising seeds for the younger generation who can bring unique value to the technology field.

According to Malone, we want to help people improve their quality of life by using technology. Like a secret close to our hearts, more blacks want to use technology and find out what it can do for us.

Creating a fair route

Derick Pearson, President and Executive Director of the Center for Black Innovation, is moving into a growing technology economy for BlackTech founders in or migrating to Miami, rather than transplanting barriers in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and New York. I would like to be able to participate.

Pearson said he continues to pivot to meet the needs of the black community. He co-founded Tribe, an overtown coworking space that connects opportunities and capital with minority-led startup founders. He also helped entrepreneurs launch one of the first groups to participate in the June Ecosystem Builders Fellowship program. Over $ 400,000 for their business.

Blacks have influenced everything from culture to purchasing power, Pearson said. He said that by depriving people of livable wages and resources to build wealth and prosperity, you cause cancer across the country. In the long run, #MiamiTech wants the Black Innovation Center to be irrelevant in future cities, which means the desert of innovation is extinct and there is a fair path to capital for black entrepreneurs and communities. I’m out.

According to Pearson, if you want to create a more resilient, ruthless and responsive civilization in the United States, you need to take care of all the parties that make up the body of a U.S. citizen, or active participants. I have. They are not deprived of their rights, are not marginalized, are not quiet, are not oppressed, and are active.

-Karia Richardson, Miami Herald

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida/2021/11/21/black-entrepreneurs-in-south-florida-feel-bypassed-by-tech-boom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos