How to encrypt WhatsApp backups in Google Drive





WhatsApp chat has been end-to-end encrypted for the last few years. This means that the conversation between the sender and the recipient cannot be viewed or intercepted by a third party. This makes the chat experience on Meta-owned platforms much more secure. However, the problem is that Google Drive WhatsApp backups are not encrypted by default. This means that hackers and law enforcement agencies can download and view chat history.

WhatsApp has deployed end-to-end encryption for cloud backups, but this feature is not enabled by default. If you want to make your Google Drive WhatsApp backup more secure, it is important to encrypt it for added security.

Before you encrypt WhatsApp cloud backup, there are some things you need to know. To protect your backup, you must use a password of at least 7 characters, including at least one numeric or 64-digit encryption key. Don’t forget this password / encryption key. Otherwise, you will not be able to restore the backup. Even if you change the encryption key / password, you must first enter the old one.

When you turn off end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp also stops backing up chat and media history to Google Drive. You will need to manually turn on cloud backup again.

WhatsApp How to enable end-to-end encryption for Google Drive backups

Please update to the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play before proceeding with the steps below.

Open WhatsApp on your Android device. Tap the 3-dot overflow menu button,[設定]>[チャット]>[チャットバックアップ]Go to. Tap the end-to-end encrypted backup option, then turn it on. You will now be prompted to create a password or 64-digit key that will be used to encrypt WhatsApp backups.[作成]Tap and wait for WhatsApp to create an encrypted backup. Depending on your backup settings, this backup will be uploaded to Google Drive. Your phone may need to be charged to trigger the cloud backup process.

Whenever you restore WhatsApp cloud backup to another device, you need to enter the password / encryption key first. Without it, you will not be able to restore the backup. The encryption key / password is like a lock on WhatsApp backups stored in Google Drive. There is no way to unlock a backup in case you forget it.

You can follow the same steps to disable end-to-end encrypted backup of WhatsApp chat, but you will need to enter your password / encryption key first to confirm.

