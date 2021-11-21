New VMware cross-cloud service available on AWS





VMware makes it easy for AWS customers to purchase and deploy the VMware Cross-Cloud service.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud, VMware Tanzu, and Cloud Health are the latest services available on the AWS Marketplace.

According to the company, cross-cloud services offer clear benefits to both IT operators and developers working on AWS. Benefits include accelerated application modernization, rapid migration of workloads to the cloud, adoption of a cloud operations model across the organization, and safer and more efficient connectivity to cloud-based resources for distributed employees. It will be.

“Whether you’re migrating your business to run entirely on AWS, or you’re using a mixed AWS and VMware vSphere environment, VMware Cross-Cloud services give you the freedom and enterprise control you need to innovate and win. “We provide,” said VMware Vice President of Cross. -Cloud solution, Vittorio Viarengo

“Expanding our presence in the AWS Marketplace is another proof of our focus on meeting our customers where they are by delivering value to the strategic cloud environment of their choice.”

Mona Chadha, Director of AWS Marketplace Category Management, added VMware Cross-Cloud services to the AWS Marketplace to help both developers and infrastructure and operations professionals building apps and running businesses on AWS. It states that it will provide a solution portfolio.

“Our mutual customers can streamline procurement, accelerate adoption of VMware Cross-Cloud services, reduce time to value realization, and improve business outcomes,” she says. increase.

Promote app modernization and DevSecOps with VMware Tanzu

VMware Tanzu is a modular application platform for building, running, and managing modern apps on AWS and hybrid cloud infrastructure. The platform provides developers and operators with a consistent experience, enabling them to navigate the latest apps and Kubernetes.

At the core of Tanzu is an upstream Kubernetes distribution that is easy to operate and maintain using the Cluster API to deploy and update clusters. As an advanced technology partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), customers can use VMware Tanzu Labs services to work with teams to build features and install immediate impact processes.

With Tanzu, AWS customers can use a standardized, more secure build model for creating and maintaining containers, pod access fleet-wide policy management, networking, in addition to developer self-service access to the cluster. And with security, you can apply policies to hundreds of people at the same time. Full stack observability that can run on Kubernetes clusters and over 1 million data points per second. VMware Carbon Black Cloud for consistent and integrated enterprise security

VMware Carbon Black Cloud, a cloud-native endpoint, workload, and container protection platform, enables customers to operate consistent, up-to-date security in AWS and hybrid cloud environments.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud analyzes over 1 trillion security events per day, proactively discovers attacker behavior patterns, and enables defenders to respond and modify in real time from anywhere in the world.

Because the security features of endpoints, workloads, and containers are integrated into one console and one agent, the infrastructure and infosec teams have a single shared source to improve security.

With VMware Carbon Black Cloud, AWS customers can combine prevention and auto-discovery with cloud-native endpoint security, advanced data center workload protection, and continuous visibility and enhancement of containerized applications. You can benefit from enterprise-grade container security that provides enhanced security and compliance.

Transforming cloud management with Cloud Health

CloudHealth is a cloud management platform that helps AWS customers simplify cloud financial management, streamline cloud operations, and improve collaboration between organizations.

With CloudHealth, AWS customers can accelerate decision making, optimize resource utilization and cost by implementing governance policies that alert them in advance and take automated actions within their AWS environment. And you can benefit from streamlining cloud operations. “I like the visibility that Cloud Health can put a piece of glass into AWS spending and share reports between teams,” said Robert Half, Senior Manager of Cloud Center of Excellence at James Fogerson.

“Senior managers are focused on cost management using AWS and are serious about getting people on track to manage their spending. The reports they can generate help teams recognize where their costs are going. , They are the main driving force “

