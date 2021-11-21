The Google Pixel 6a is visually the same as the smartphones you already know.





Pixel6a is visually the same as Pixel6. The first visual has arrived. This raises some questions about Google’s strategy for 2022.

Based on the previously released On Leaks and 91 Mobiles renderings, Pixel 6a will be the same as Pixel 6. Future midrange smartphones will look like the high-end Pixel 6, including the camera bar on the back and the fingerprint reader below. A hole in the center of the screen and selfie camera. It seems that the headphone jack of Pixel 5a has also disappeared.

Few details about technical features

However, little is known about its technical characteristics. Pixel6a is smaller than the corresponding one. There is also a dual camera. When it comes to power, that’s the biggest problem. Will Google use the Tensor chip on smartphones in that range? There may be new custom chips, but it’s unclear if Google will create a low-cost Tensor for 6a. It certainly relies on a third party chip like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 GSoC.

Another possible hypothesis is that this Pixel 6a will not be released until late 2022 with a Tensor chip. Google may announce the Pixel 7 and Google Tensor 2 chips at the same time.

To follow us, we recommend downloading Android and iOS applications. You will be able to read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.frandroid.com/produits-android/smartphone/1131679_le-google-pixel-6a-serait-visuellement-identique-a-un-smartphone-que-vous-connaissez-deja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos