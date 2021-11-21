Mastercard Opens FinTech Cybersecurity Innovation Lab in Beersheba





Financial services giant Mastercard officially opened a new innovation lab in Beersheba this month. It is committed to working with early Israeli start-ups on fintech and cybersecurity solutions for the payments and energy industry around the world.

The new center, called the FinSec Innovation Lab, is jointly run by MasterCard and the Italian energy multinational company Enel X, and won a bid issued by the Israeli Innovation Authority in 2019 with the Israeli National Cyber ​​Authority and the Ministry of Finance. ..

Sidney Gottesman, CEO of the FinSec Innovation Lab, has many focus areas on API (Application Programming Interface) security, vulnerability management, ransomware, digital identity and authentication, virtual payment wallets, fraud prevention, and more. ..

“Everything Mastercard or Enel can use to protect itself or serve its customers,” Gottesman told The Times of Israel on Sunday. Gottesman is Mastercard’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Security and the owner of the employee identity and access management program. He has previously held senior positions at Bank Leumi USA and Citigroup.

The FinSec Innovation Lab is currently working with five Israeli start-ups to help develop and test solutions at Beersheba’s new center, providing physical space, services and mentorship for companies to perform complex financial simulations. , And provides real-world data. Gottesman talks about testing processes and cyber products. Startups can also receive funding from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Sign up for Startup Daily and never miss Israel’s top technology stories

By signing up, you agree to the terms of use

The program runs for 6 months, after which the second corporate group is selected.

According to Gottesman, after the application was solicited in January, the lab scrutinized more than 100 applicants and settled on five startups developing and conducting proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations. Imvision was founded in 2016 and specializes in protection. Business application by API attack. Rescana has developed a risk assessment platform for risk and security managers. Mirovia Security provides AI-powered cybersecurity for web application and Software-as-Service (SaaS) users. Connected Insurance (formerly Apfie), which built an API platform for the insurance industry. Kenbi, a FinTech startup founded earlier this year, will be able to approve cross-country card transactions that traditional payment models may reject.

“The world is undergoing a major digital transformation and we need innovative solutions that make life easier while ensuring information security and data protection for organizations, institutions and individual consumers,” Gottesman said earlier this year. I mentioned it when I recruited applicants.

Gottesman states that the lab’s original plans “resonated with a particular Mastercard strategic theme: cyber.”[security], Fintech, innovation, government involvement. “Mastercard has made about $ 1 billion in acquisitions and investments in cybersecurity and fintech platforms in recent years,” he said.

The payment giant is “very enthusiastic” about working with the government on innovation, he said.

Mastercard and EnelX hosted a ribbon-cutting event for the lab last week, welcoming stakeholders such as Israeli National Cyber ​​Director Yigal Unna, Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin, and Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Daniellovich.

Beersheba’s FinSec Innovation Lab participates in Mastercard’s startup engagement programs in cities such as Dublin, New York, Vancouver and Sydney. Mastercard is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Eneru opened an innovation hub in Tel Aviv in 2016 and has worked with local start-ups in areas such as the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, e-mobility and energy storage.

In a statement, Unna said the new lab is “a unique venture that combines start-ups, multinationals, financial regulators and government agencies, with future challenges facing companies involved, the city of Beersheba, and the entire ecosystem. The purpose is to develop a solution for. “

“Cyber ​​defense in the financial arena is very important given the challenges we face today,” said Bin. “Labs are telling entrepreneurs and start-ups to strengthen Israel’s financial industry.” Providing and encouraging unique infrastructure, knowledge and expertise. Growth and competition in the local sector. ”

Israel is a leader in the global cybersecurity sector, with local start-ups making record investments this year as other start-ups make their debut in the public market. According to the Israeli National Cyber ​​Agency, funds raised by cybersecurity companies in the first half of 2021 accounted for 41% of all funds raised by cybersecurity companies around the world. More than one-third of the world’s cybersecurity unicorns (more than $ 1 billion in private companies) are in Israel, and about 13 of the 30-33 companies in the world are in Israel, the agency said.

At the same time, Israel is also a major target for cyber attacks. Israel has been the most affected country of ransomware since 2020, according to a large Google-backed survey released last month.

The surge in such attacks in the United States triggered a new Jerusalem-Washington agreement last week to support information sharing related to the financial sector, such as cybersecurity threat intelligence. Staff training and research visits to promote cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. Cross-border cybersecurity exercises related to the financial and investment flows of global financial institutions.

The city of Beersheba is home to many cybersecurity R & D centers that have established global multinational corporations, including Japan’s IT giant Fujitsu.

You are serious appreciate!

I’m really happy to read the X Times of Israel article last month.

That’s why we get to work every day-to provide discerning readers like you with the must-read coverage of the Israeli and Jewish world.

Now, I have a request. Unlike other media outlets, we do not have paywalls. However, the journalism we do is expensive, so by joining the Times of Israel community, we invite readers who have become important to the Times of Israel in supporting our work.

For just $ 6 a month, you can enjoy The Times of Israel AD-FREE and support quality journalism while accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.

Join our community Are you already a member joining our community?Sign in to hide this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/mastercard-opens-fintech-cybersecurity-innovation-lab-in-beersheba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos