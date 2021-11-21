Dotcom Bust Runup Echo





Here at Investor Place, we believe we have just entered a decade of change. Technology changes … well, everything.

We also believe that the wealth of investment generated by these changes will be astronomical.

However…

That doesn’t mean that the entire stock market couldn’t be hit by a tragic crash that would hurt a particular portfolio.

Some of us older investors have experienced a similar “transformative technology” era without a happy ending, the 2000 dot-com bubble / burst. And, as our macro expert Eric Fry writes below, there are some strong similarities back then and now.

I’m not saying this is the time to sell your stock and prepare for the worst. But it’s silly not to use the past to navigate the future. And that’s what Eric can help us do with:

I’ll have him take it from here.

Have a nice weekend

Jeff Lensberg

We don’t tell the stock market what to do. It will tell us.

No matter how often or painfully the stock market may remind us that it is periodic, many of us investors simply forget it … or look at it. Please crush it.

You are too afraid when you need courage and overconfident when you have to be careful.

Ten years after the dreaded dot-com bust, MarketWatch’s story accurately conveys the dizzying excess of the times by describing the tech fund managers of the late 1990s as “masters of the parallel universe …”. [and] Poseidon straddles the wave of internet stocks. “

But, as pointed out in the MarketWatch story, it looks like this:

“Bust has ended a short but astoundingly lucrative period for unproven tech companies and investors who are willing to give opportunities to little-proven fund managers who claim to understand them. rice field.

“The cry of a crowd rally on the Internet,” this time not “was bullying and bullying at the same time. Anyone who said another way about valuing stocks-sales and earnings are still important-did not understand.

“The tech fund managers at the time were media celebrities, sought after for the stock market foresight, with a finger on the heartbeat and promises of the Internet.”

But as soon as the dot-com bubble burst, I realized that these “Poseidons” were drowning in the waves after the wave of “sell” orders.

By now, you’re probably asking … why are we talking about something that happened 20 years ago?

It usually rhymes just because history never repeats exactly. Today’s dazzling stock market environment rhymes as closely as a “cat” rhymes with a “hat” in 1999.

This is what I mean …

Find the balance between Naysayers and Fearmongers

“I don’t think it’s a bubble … in the long run, technology is equal to growth … I don’t think it’s going to be that enthusiastic about next year, next year, or next year.”

The source of the quote is a man named Kevin Landis, who provided these insights on February 27, 2000 — a few days before the dot-com bubble burst brilliantly … and tech stocks of all shapes and sizes. Plunged.

During the boom years of the dot-com era, people like Landis have gained rock star status … and for obvious reasons. They couldn’t make a mistake.

For five years prior to the dot-com peak, Landis’s First Hand Technology Value was the number one mutual fund in the United States. Over 700% soaring during that period, investors were investing in Landis’s high octane fund.

But that’s when the party is over.

The dot-com bubble burst, stocks became craters, and investors fled the scene as soon as possible.

In the next two years of severe sales, the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite plunged 75%, while the Firsthand Technology Value (and many other such funds) plummeted by more than 85%.

And now, stock valuations are at record highs, above the 2000 dot-com peak highs.

Still, all sophisticated levels of investors are driving the rationalization of these high valuations. The higher the price, the more enthusiastic investors are to rationalize their very high valuations.

Cathie Wood, a pedal-to-metal tech investor / celebrity who has made remarkable progress in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) over the past few years, recently said Landis’s exact words in 2000. I repeated it. Today’s situation, “This is not a bubble.”

She further expanded that statement, saying, “We believe the market is beginning to understand how profound some of these platform opportunities are and how sustainable and rapid growth will be.” rice field.

In Wood’s view, the unprecedented innovations we see now justify higher corporate value. This is because tech stocks can grow at incredible rates, making traditional metrics irrelevant.

This bullish story is not the only financial phenomenon that rhymes with the 1999 counterpart. As the chart below shows, some price trends are also rhyming …

“Creepy-like” orbit

Over the past five years, Wood’s ARKK has tracked the five-year and eerily similar price trajectories of Landis’s Direct Technology Value Fund in the late 1990s.

For clarity, this chart has no mysterious predictive power.

So while ARKK has been closely tracking Firsthand’s trajectory 20 years ago, its surprising similarity does not mean that ARKK will begin to plummet like Landis’ funds.

That said, bad things often happen with high-value stocks … and Wood doesn’t hesitate to load expensive stocks into his portfolio.

Currently, there are major differences between today’s stock market and the 1999 edition.

Many of the technologies in the spotlight today are arguably more powerful and innovative than the technologies 20 years ago.

But human psychology never changes. In particular, the psychology of the stock market circulating from low to high valuations and returning to its original state remains unchanged.

Investors are obliged to do their own bowel checks as the value of the stock market today is higher than ever and tech stocks are one of the highest valuations.

nice to meet you,

Eric Fry

