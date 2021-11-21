The world’s largest 3D-printed neighborhood to start construction in Austin – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth





One of the world’s largest districts of 3D-printed housing is set to begin construction in Texas next year.

Austin-based construction technology company ICON said it is working with Miami-based homebuilder Lennar to build 100 homes in the Austin area.

The project, scheduled to begin construction in 2022, features a one-story house with various floor plans designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group.

According to Melodie Yasar, ICON’s director of design and building performance, each residential wall system is built using the company’s proprietary cement-based material called “Lavacrete.” The material is stronger and lasts longer than traditional building materials and can withstand extreme weather.

icon

Austin’s 3D-printed home development created by Icon and Lennar.

When the ground floor walls are printed using the ICONs Vulcan construction system, a roof is added and the Lennar builder finishes the house using traditional construction methods. Solar panels will be installed on the roof of each house.

According to ICON representatives, the construction system will be built according to the structural standards of the International Building Standards Act and is expected to last as long as or longer than the homes built by standard concrete masonry units, up to 3,000. You can create square-foot houses and structures.

Martin Voelkle, a partner at the Bjarke Ingels Group, says laminated modeling can revolutionize the building environment as it becomes more widely adopted in the industry. By partnering with ICON and Lennar, we can see this new technology being rolled out to the widest possible audience. 3D printed architecture and solar roofs are innovations that are important steps to reduce waste in the construction process and make homes more elastic, sustainable and energy self-sufficient. ..

Construction using the Vulcan system is estimated to take about a week to 3D print the walls of each house, and from 2022, ICON will provide a community of 100 homes with five printers.

According to ICON representatives, 3D printing technology will produce energy-efficient homes faster than traditional construction methods, reduce waste, increase design freedom, and keep projects on schedule and on budget. increase.

icon

Austin’s 3D-printed home development created by Icon and Lennar.

LENx is a division of Lennar working to disrupt the homebuilding industry through innovation, designed and designed for fast and accurate 3D printing of numerous homes.

LENx president Eric Feder said labor and material shortages are two of the biggest factors that make homeowners out of reach for many American families. Lennar is constantly expanding the boundaries of innovation, keeping quality homes affordable, and 3D printing is a very promising approach. We are pleased to work with ICON to develop solutions to new challenges in the coming years.

According to ICON representatives, the region will be the largest in the world.

ICON exists to respond to the global housing crisis and to bring our technology to the world, said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON. Construction-scale 3D printing not only provides high-quality homes faster and more affordable, but with a range of printers, it can change the way the entire community is built. As the United States faces a shortage of about 5 million new homes, we need to quickly increase supply without compromising quality, beauty and sustainability, which is the strength of our technology. “

Prices and move-in dates will be available in 2022.

This isn’t the first time that 3D-printed buildings have been talked about in Texas. Earlier this year, the Texas Military Affairs Bureau unveiled a similar 3D-printed structure in Bastrop.

icon

Camp Swift’s Texas military barracks. Printed by Austin-based icons and designed by Logan Architecture.

The Camp Swift Training Center’s barracks are over 3,800 square feet and are used to train up to 72 soldiers and Air Force soldiers.

“Texas has become a national technical center of gravity,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Deputy General of Texas. “TMD is proud to be the conduit for introducing these innovative solutions to the military community.”

The Texas Military Department has partnered with ICON and Logan Architecture to 3D print the barracks.

icon

Camp Swift’s Texas military barracks. Printed by Austin-based icons and designed by Logan Architecture.

ICON also built a multi-homed project in East Austin with developer 3Strands, marking the first 3D-printed homes for sale in the United States.

The company prototyped a structure between the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Marine Corps and 3D printed a 500-square-foot home community in Tabasco, Mexico, for local families experiencing extreme poverty. , First Allowed 3D-US Printed Home.

Other developers across the country are working on similar projects. Some of such 3D-printed Zeronet Energy Districts are being built in Southern California by the Beverly Hills-based sustainable real estate developer Palari Group.

The Parali Group is building 15 eco-friendly 3D-printed homes on 5 acres of Rancho Mirage, a luxury community in the Coachella Valley. The developers are also building 77 eco-friendly homes on 23 acres of Desert Hot Springs near Palm Springs.

According to the Paraly Group website, California developers also plan to build 3D-printed districts in the San Fernando Valley, Central Coast and Napa Valley.

For ICON, construction companies are aiming to use 3D printing technology far beyond Texas.

The company has already started what is called “off-world construction”. ICON 3D printed NASA’s prototype rocket landing pad and NASA’s Johnson Space Center surface habitat to prepare for a long-term mission to Mars.

A project between the Bjarke Ingels Group and NASA, called Olympus, the company’s current program aims to further explore the Moon and develop an autonomous additive construction system to imagine humanity’s first otherworldly home. Said ICON.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/worlds-largest-3d-printed-neighborhood-set-to-break-ground-in-austin-next-year/2818293/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos