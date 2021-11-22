Black Friday Google Chromecast multimedia box with Google TV “4 canvas” 49.90





Google Chromecast multimedia boxes with Google TV are below 50 in Calfool, down about 25% of what is normally observed. This is currently one of the most valuable on a budget.

Chromecast with Google TV: Both singular and audio names for this multimedia streaming box. It comes with a remote control and is based on a redesigned version of Android TV with an emphasis on content recommendations.

Chromecast with Google TV is a nice 4K multimedia box. Great for streaming video from SVOD packages. Content aggregation systems are compelling, quickly navigating between different services to find movie and series ideas. Google’s new interface isn’t perfect yet, but it’s compelling. Above all, the box provides a fairly comfortable experience with fairly fluid navigation. At its content rate, Google’s little stone hits the mark, even if it doesn’t offer more complete overall service than Nvidia ShieldTV.

Strengths Simple and intuitive implementation. Integrated Google voice assistant. 4K HDR compatible. Integrated 4K Chromecast. A well-thought-out recommender system. A compelling aggregation of various SVOD and VOD bouquets. Weakness There is no microSD card reader. 8GB storage space only. There is no play tracking for movies or episodes. Optional Ethernet adapter sold. There is no DTS audio format decoding. As an alternative, Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

Subnote connection remote control interface

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a basic entry-level streaming box that handles the essentials for playing video on a full HDTV or HDTV. It’s cheap, offers a rich interface, and brings together the content of various streaming services (SVoD) that users subscribe to in one place. Reading goes smoothly, but it wouldn’t be possible without concessions. This Lite version is slow to use and lacks a button remote control.

