How to shoot Ultrawide Selfies and 4K front video with Google Pixel 6





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have the best cameras in the industry, but the default settings aren’t set to the best quality we can offer. This is especially true for front cameras that are set to 1080p resolution and standard angle of view by default. Follow these steps to jump to 4K resolution and ultra wide angle to get the most out of your Pixel 6. Also, don’t forget to enable speech enhancement to make it sound as good as it looks right away.

How to take a super wide selfie with Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro has a wide-angle front camera that captures more of your surroundings with the tap of a button.

Source: Open the Android Central Camera app. Click the circular arrow button at the bottom left of the viewfinder to switch to the front camera. Select the .7x button above the white shutter button at the bottom of the screen to switch to super wide-angle.

The default view is great for taking your own nice full frame photo, but the ultra wide setting is great for a group of people or helps to include anything of interest near you. Please note that this ultra-wide-angle lens can only be used with the Pixel 6 Pro, not the regular Pixel 6, only for photos, not for video.

How to enable 4K video on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Source: Open the Android Central Camera app. Click the circular arrow button at the bottom left of the viewfinder to switch to the front camera. Slide the carousel or click on the word video to switch to video mode. Select the setting gear in the upper left of the viewfinder. Click the 4K resolution option at the bottom of the settings list.

You are now recording with the highest resolution video provided by Pixel 6. This is nothing less than great for all social media feeds.

Our top equipment pick

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a larger frame and an upgraded camera experience than the regular Pixel 6. This includes a 4x optical telephoto zoom lens on the back and a higher resolution, wider angle front camera.

Category TKTKTK Google Pixel 6 Pro

Capture everything with all kinds of light

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is the pinnacle of the Pixel line and outperforms its predecessor in every way, including the amazing new camera array on the back.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

