Do you have a headphone jack or not?





Headphone jack used for the expected functions of smartphones. These days, they are very rare. Are Pixel 6 and 6 Pro compliant?

There are several reasons why you like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but do Google’s latest phones have a headphone jack? Over the last few years, smartphones have progressed at an incredible rate. The processor is much faster, the battery is bigger, and the camera is much more powerful than it used to be. Some people now say that smartphones are “boring” because the market is moving faster than you can imagine.

Typical examples of this are the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. These are the 6th generation smartphones released under the Google Pixel brand, which is simply the best the company has ever created. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature an impressive design, excellent camera, and excellent battery life. By further enhancing the starting prices of $ 599 and $ 899 respectively, it has become a prestigious flagship.

However, like other smartphones, not one device is perfect for everyone. For those who use wired headphones a lot or who like the convenience of a headphone jack, the Pixel 6 lineup may not be right for you. This is because neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users can plug in USB-C headphones or use a USB-C-3.5mm dongle, but neither phone has a dedicated headphone jack.

What to do if you really need a headphone jack

If your 3.5mm headphone jack is on the required list when you buy a new phone, we recommend using the Pixel 5a instead of the Pixel 6. Although it’s an overall less phone than the Pixel 6, the 5a offers a great user experience while offering a headphone jack. The Pixel 5a touts a 6.34 inch OLED display, a 60Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 12MP primary camera on the back + a 16MP ultra-wide camera. For only $ 449, it’s one of the most valuable smartphones so far. It doesn’t have the same horsepower as the Pixel 6 or a smoother 90-120Hz refresh rate, but it does provide a proven Pixel experience without compromising the iconic 3.5mm port.

The Pixel 5a is still a great smartphone with a headphone jack, but the day may come when the major smartphones aren’t. That is still true to some extent. There are options like the Pixel 5a and Galaxy A52 5G with headphone jacks, but the market is already almost out of this feature. It’s annoying and frustrating for those who use it often, but that’s how the world of smartphones has evolved.

