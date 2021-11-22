The most searched cryptocurrencies on Google USA during November





Anyone who finds memetic cryptocurrencies useless at this time may want to modify their expectations. Recent research has shown that much of the United States is more interested in puppy-themed memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, rather than large-scale, serious projects claiming a financial revolution.

Bitcoin and Ethereum make up more than 60% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, but in 2021, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu caught the hearts of Americans and became a trend in 30 of the 50 states in the United States. increase.

Dogecoin conquers almost half of the United States

Last month, an average of 7 million searches for content about Dogecoin were found, according to a study by The Advisor Coach, a research firm covered by Business Insider. This level of interest is above the combined average of Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to Business Insider, such a surge may be related to the effects of Dogefather.

“The growing interest may be partly due to Elon Musk’s support for Tesla’s acceptance of Dogecoin as a payment method earlier this year.”

And the popular financial publication, The Motley Fool, catalogs Dogecoin as a “substantially impractical and hyped token,” but with a series of fixed investments and Elon Musk’s Doge code. Interest in improvement may change the situation in the near future. Make it meet global usability standards.

Dogecoin is the most popular currency in 23 American states, including Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Arizona. In fact, the United States is the country with the highest number of Dogecoin searches, with a Google Trends score of 97 out of 100, second only to Turkey, which makes up a portion of the population.

Interest in Dogecoin.Image: Google Shiba Inu wants to be an alpha dog

Shiba Inu is not so late. Dogecoin spin-offs already dominate searches in California (US technology hub), Washington, Nevada, Wyoming, Texas, North Carolina, and New York.

In contrast, Bitcoin governs in 10 states and Ethereum in 8 states. Cardano is Colorado’s favorite.

The most searched cryptocurrency in the United States. Image: Business Insider

The memetic cryptocurrency market emerged as a kind of social phenomenon during the coronavirus pandemic. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu have benefited from several pumps of social media, despite the lack of significant fundamentals.

However, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are so growing that they are ranked in the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization. Currently, Dogecoin is in 10th place and Shiba Inu is in 12th place.

And given that the main elements of money (its value and acceptance) are purely subjective, it’s probably time to rethink our views and take Memecoin more seriously.

