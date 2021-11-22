I interviewed Google three times and was rejected each time. Here I got messed up and finally landed my work there.





Rick Viscomi tells you to learn to market yourself before trying to market your technical skills. Everything else follows.

Rick Biscomi

Rick Viscomi is a Google Staff Developer Relations Engineer. After being rejected by Google three times, he learned from his mistakes and got a job on YouTube. Viscomi says he practices a lot of interviews, behaves with your passion as a strength, and maintains a healthy amount of optimism.

I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science three years ago, but all I wanted to do was work at Google.

Before graduating, I had a successful telephone interview and was invited to a YouTube onsite interview to get a job as a software engineer. I was happy with my performance and went out. Shortly after, I received a terrifying refusal message.

It took a long time and a lot of remorse to understand what went wrong. It was my first field technical interview and I literally had no experience with it.

In retrospect, I did everything embarrassingly wrong.

The interview itself is a skill and you don’t want to keep improving it at the most important time. The more interviews you have, the more comfortable you will be. Everything else will continue when you just calm down and communicate your thoughts clearly.

Think about how to answer the common “tell me a little about yourself” question. After many interviews, I finally realized that this question wasn’t about me, but about the interviewer. Build your answer around what they see from you (Hint: Conciseness and Relevance to Work). Make your pitch and sell it.

A year later, after gaining interview experience, I reapplied for the same Google position in another office. Again, I was successful in a telephone interview and was invited to the scene.

For the next two weeks, I tried to hone my skills with a whiteboard and textbooks. For hours until late at night, I worked on algorithms and data structures to avoid making the same mistakes.

I came to the interview and gave it everything I had. I am proud to have studied hard and answered difficult questions.

But again, I was rejected.

So what did you make a mistake this time? I was interviewed for the wrong job.

One of the most important things I’ve learned in the process of joining Google is that you need to act with your passion as a strength.

I am very passionate about web development. In my CS degree, I thought my natural career path was software engineering. When my interest was actually in front-end technologies like HTML / CSS / JavaScript, I was forced to become a developer programming in C ++ or Java every day.

I saw this as a sign that I needed to refocus my focus on web development and make it my career path. I read professional blogs, bought books, and attended social gatherings. Something to learn more and become a better web developer.

A year later, I applied for the same office as last time, but was in charge of the role of user interface engineer. Again, I was successful in a telephone interview and was invited to the scene.

My recruiter said that I rarely see anyone invited to a third onsite interview.

Again, I studied for a few weeks, interviewed, and felt like I was knocked out of the park. At the end of the day, the interviewer came back and said, “He handed me a Google mug to complete my third onsite. Interview,” like a trophy.

Well, once again, I received my third rejection, so it turned out to be a more comforting award.

At this point, several things have happened. I wanted to give up. And I wanted to change my career.

Instead, I stopped focusing on getting one job in one place and focused on self-improvement.

I don’t know exactly what went wrong in the interview and how I could answer better. It doesn’t matter anymore. I needed to get the most out of what I had.

I have decided to change two (figurative) careers. I started working on open source projects in areas of my interest. I also tried to learn as much as possible about optimizing web performance.

I chose to stick to the New York Web Performance Meetup Group through the meetups I had already attended. I turned to a job that focused specifically on web performance, and as a result of having a speech opportunity at the Meetup Group in New York, I was offered a speech opportunity at my mother (Velocity) at the Web Performance Conference.

Things were great and I kept a healthy amount of optimistic tenacity.

Suddenly, I received an email from the first YouTube recruiter.

A position was opened to the web developer and she thought I was right. I pursued that opportunity, received a telephone interview, and proceeded to a field round.

I returned to California and experienced the challenge of familiar and difficult questions. Like the previous three times, there was one interview with five people that I really wanted to do better. Like the rerun, I’ve seen this play before and I started to worry.

Contrary to my anxiety and new patterns of rejection, I actually got a job.

So for those who are chasing their dream job:

Don’t hurry. Do a hundred interviews for jobs that you may not even want to prepare you for what you really want. Learn to market yourself before trying to market your technical skills. Find your niche. Identify the best way to give back to your company. Hone your technical skills, keep learning, and do everything you need to advance your career. Please do not give up. Put yourself on the path to your success and get over it.

These expressed views are my own, not my employer.

Rick Viscomi is a Google Staff Developer Relations Engineer. This post was originally posted on Quora.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesnewsexpress.com/news/finance/banking/i-interviewed-with-google-3-times-and-got-rejected-each-time-heres-where-i-messed-up-and-how-i-finally-landed-a-job-there/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos