Google and T-Pain spotlight black-owned businesses with shoppable movies





Ready to rethink Black Friday as its second year, “Black Friday,” Google is using T-Pain to uniquely introduce 55 small businesses to potential buyers through shoppable movies. It became the face of the campaign.

When viewers watch an interactive Black-Owned Friday movie soundtracked to T-Pain and Normani’s new songs, items that appear to be just part of the decoration are in the limelight as pop-ups. Clicking on any of these pop-ups will display up to five on the screen at a time, pause the film, magnify the item, and give shoppers direct access to the vendor’s website.

The list of items includes everything from books and artwork to hair and beauty products to food and drinks. At some point, the movie switches from music videos to skits that find comedians Desi Banks and Normani as hosts for home shopping, which is an item that even singer costumes can shop for.

A total of 100 products are on display. Click here to watch in interactive mode.

Some of the vendors whose products appear on the clips even had the opportunity to appear on screen with their products, such as Brittany Davisof Liberate LA, Neon Cowboy’s Asia Hall, and Rwanda’s Silverback Coffee’s Jack Karulletwa.

Black-Owned Friday was directed by the award-winning DAPS, who has worked with genuine Afrobeat and American urban stars such as 2 Chainz, David and Migos.

“Last year, Google partnered with US Black Chambers, Inc. to rethink Black Friday as a day of Black Friday, celebrating and supporting Black Friday’s business,” T-Pain said on his blog. Describes the latest collaborations with. “So I was thrilled when Google contacted me about my second annual black-owned Friday.

“The key way to support black-owned businesses this holiday season is to find people black and make sure digital tools are useful,” continues the artist. “According to a consumer survey commissioned by Google and US Black Chambers, Inc., 66% of consumers who actively support black-owned businesses say they are using digital tools to find their business. I am. “

T-Pain says his passion for supporting black-owned businesses comes from his own unexpected business diversification. His company, Nappy Boy Entertainment, has everything from record labels launched in 2005 to gaming, podcasting and publishing platforms.

