Cicada Innovations & GRDC Launches Australia’s First Grain Agtech Challenge





Sydney, November 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Australia’s pioneer deep tech incubator Cicada Innovations, in collaboration with the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC), launched Australia’s first grain agtech challenge and is now an entrepreneur. Grain producers, researchers applying.

The GrowLab Grains Challenge aims to uncover innovative deep-tech solutions that help drive the sustainability of Australia’s $ 13.77 billion grain industry and generate lasting profitability.

Successful applicants will be invited to a dedicated workspace for the Cicada Innovations Incubator and a 6-month coaching program that includes membership in Cicada’s deep tech community.

Participants will also have access to state-of-the-art rapid prototyping facilities, shared labs, select events and resources to showcase a network of Cicada and GRDC mentors, industry-leading professionals, investors and successful entrepreneurs. To do.

For program participants, how to improve value propositions, navigate the agtech and grain industries, build business models and pricing, identify the right customers and partners, prepare for investment, and build winning teams. Guidance is provided about.

Applicants who use a variety of research and industry solutions, not just agtech, are encouraged to apply. This could include applications in mining, biotechnology (nanotechnology, synthetic biology, antibacterial resistance), data science, circular economy, and automation used in sustainability.

Sally-Ann Williams, CEO of Cicada Innovations, said: The road to the market will benefit the grain sector and the community.

“We are pleased to launch Australia’s first grain ugg tech challenge and are optimistic about the possibility of discovering innovative and groundbreaking solutions to new problems that often occur at cross-disciplinary and industry crossings through deep technology. It is a target.

The story continues

“Through this challenge, we are looking for innovators working in all areas and technologies, from task automation and sensors to renewable technologies and genetic tools. We will help producers develop new, innovative and valuable products. Looking for solutions. Products and by-products for health and nutrition, animal feed, and industrial or biofuels. “

Chris Murphy, North Manager for Business Development and Commercialization at GRDC, said: “The GrowLab Grains Challenge is to support innovators with ideas that have the potential to transform the grain industry.

“GRDC is committed to exploring and investigating innovative concepts and technologies from grain producers and other non-traditional sources in Australia and around the world.

“With the support of incubators like Cicada Innovations, we want to place successful participants in the right places to attract more equity investments and take our products and services to the next level.

“Investing in this innovation may seem different from the way GRDC has traditionally provided support, such as universities, state agriculture, and CSIRO.

“But that intent and results are still in line with our strategic plan, which means we want to bring lasting profitability to Australian grain producers.”

According to GRDC, in 2020-21, 22,500 grain farmers in the Australian grain industry generated $ 13.77 billion in total production, including $ 12.4 billion in exported grain.

Grains are also Australia’s second largest agricultural industry, accounting for 27% of total production.

Applications will be accepted until December 17, 2021. All parties can apply here.

Cicada Innovations (www.cicadainnovations.com.au) is Australia’s home of deep technology. A Sydney-based incubator with 21 years of experience developing deep tech ventures that address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Being at the forefront of innovation, applying cutting-edge sciences such as cutting-edge materials, synthetic biology, and AI to challenges such as human health, food security, and climate crises to create life-changing technologies. We support ventures.

Since its inception, Cicada has seen unprecedented $ 1.2 billion exits from six deep tech ventures over the last two decades, helping more than 300 companies raise more than $ 930 million. rice field. We have been awarded the “World’s Top Incubator” twice by InBIA and provided commercialization training to thousands of people working in science and technology.

Grains Research & Development Corporation (www.grdc.com.au) is a federal corporation founded under the Primary Industry Research and Development Act (PIRD Act) of 1989, with a portfolio division of the Australian Government’s Agriculture, Water and Environment Division.

Our aim is to invest in research and development and dissemination (RD & E) to bring lasting profitability to Australian grain producers. They are investing in RD & E projects to provide the Australian grain industry with new and improved varieties, agricultural practices, technologies and capabilities. These investments drive the discovery, development and delivery of world-class innovation.

Source Cicada Innovation

