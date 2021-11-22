The following Google Midrange first image and details will be filtered





The Pixel 5a (sold only in the US and Japan) renewal seems to arrive early, and the Pixel 6a leak has already begun and will be presented as the cheapest version of the new Pixel 6. ..

The leak comes from @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. These exclusively publish the first renderings and details of Google’s next Premium Midrange. It looks like a slightly smaller Pixel 6 with more modest specifications.

Pixel 6a as Serael

In terms of design, the Pixel 6a looks virtually the same as the Pixel 6, but with a 6.2-inch screen and offers 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm dimensions for the 6.4-inch and 154.9. Pixel 6 x73.7 x7.6mm.

This Pixel 6a seems to offer the same camera settings as the Pixel 6. That is, a 50-megapixel f / 1.85 OIS main rear camera and a 12-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle camera. The fingerprint sensor also leaves the back to integrate into the screen like its high-end siblings.

By filtering and recreating your money, you’ll find that Google has eliminated the mid-range 3.5mm headphone jack that Google has previously kept in the cheaper range.

Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6a is also expected to be water and dust resistant. The mystery is whether Google will eventually add wireless charging to the midrange.

The internal speciation is also unknown. It is speculated that Google may launch a mid-range tensor processor, which may come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, which is already speculation. Like that price. Given that the Pixel 6 is priced at $ 599 (€ 649) and the Pixel 5a is priced at $ 449, the price of the Pixel 6a should be similar to the latter.

Regarding the release, it is unknown when Google will release this Pixel 6a, but if it has already been leaked, it may be released in the first half of 2022. This could be Pixel 6 announced by Google. I will arrive in Spain early next year. The Pixel 6a may be available in the first quarter of 2022 with the Android 12L, or in May of Google I / O 2022, the initial date of the midrange Pixel.

