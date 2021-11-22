Human Holdings’ new ultra-futuristic HiPhiZ sets the standard for the automotive industry





The inspiration for the HiPhi Z lies in the concept of space and time, where the vehicle essentially acts as a conduit to the future. Bringing the idea of ​​a car 20 years from now to the present day.

In the words of renowned physicist Albert Einstein, Dinley, founder and CEO of Human Horizons, said: To this end, we can see human longing to share a genuine connection with the world around us. With the latest smart technology, that’s exactly what HiPhiZ did. It infuse the vehicle with “digital soul”, giving the owner the depth and personality to experience human-like interaction and sensation. ”

As a prominent leader in China’s automotive industry, Ding Lei has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, high-tech parks and urban management, with great success in key business areas such as cross-border M & A. He was Vice President of SAIC Group and General Manager of SAIC Motor, participated in the establishment of SGM, and established SGM / Pan-A Automobile Technology Center. Since establishing Human Holidays in 2017, Ding Lei has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with the vision of providing the right mobility solution for the future. His pursuit of change is embodied in his mission to contribute to the era of “smart cars, smart transportation, smart cities.”

The HiPhi Z will be fully unveiled at the Beijing International Auto Show in April 2022. This will be Human Horizons’ second flagship model, in line with the company’s vision of bringing a “concept” car to the real world.

After the announcement in April 2022, Human Horizons will start accepting purchase reservations and start mass production by the end of the year. Like the HiPhi X, most of the technical details are expected to be carried over from the productionable prototypes to the actual mass-produced versions, again proving the world’s innovative features in Human Horizons. .. Also announced with the details of HiPhi Z, the Human Holizons “Captain Z” co-creation recruitment initiative aims to include more and more passionate people in the co-development of HiPhi Z.

At its core is Human Horizons’ dedication to innovation and quality. The company is defining a new segment of automotive, TECH LUXE, using cutting-edge technology and all the features found in luxury cars. We will continue to focus on innovation and push the boundaries of human-machine interaction to create new and unique driving experiences for leading individuals around the world.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a user-enhanced premium brand created by Human Horizons. The HiPhi series consists of a smart all-electric vehicle with a lightweight hybrid aluminum steel construction and sustainable vegan leather and recyclable materials, enhancing the sustainable nature of Human Horizons EV products. increase.

About Human Horizon

Human Holdings Group Inc. is committed to researching and developing innovative intelligent mobility technologies and commercializing future-oriented smart vehicles. In addition, Human Holdings will develop smart transportation solutions as an integral part of smart cities and redefine human mobility.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains statements that may constitute a statement regarding “future prospects”. These forward-looking statements are “planned,” “expected,” “expected,” “goal,” “future,” “intention,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “possible.” It can be identified by terms such as “high”. to, “and similar statements. Non-historical statements, including statements about Human Horizons beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: Human Horizons strategy, future business development, financial position and performance. Limited operational history of Human Holdings. Risks associated with electric vehicles. Human Horizons’ ability to develop, manufacture and deliver high quality vehicles and appeal to customers on a large scale on schedule. Human Horizons’ ability to grow manufacturing in a joint venture. Defects in the product or other obstacles that prevent the vehicle from functioning as expected. Human Horizons and the ability of Human Horizons to build the HiPhi brand. The competitiveness of Human Horizons. Human Horizons’ ability to ensure sufficient booking of orders. Consumer demand and changes in government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. General economic and business conditions in the world and China, and the underlying or related assumptions of any of the above. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and Human Holdings is obliged to update its forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Shall not bear.

Source Human Horizon

