MBC-Cofe partnership to boost app expansion





Dubai: A boutique-style urban hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Center has launched a Feel the Beatstay experience, including credits at the spa and restaurant, and special access to the pools and beaches of Four Seasons Resort Dubai. Jumeirah Beach.

The hotel is designed to bring DIFC energy and Four Seasons signature elegance to one dance floor, presenting artistic expression from everywhere. Like a luxury private club, expect staff to get to know the inside and outside of the neighborhood and provide the perfect advice to suit the tastes of individual guests.

highlight

If you’re interested in Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, book your Feel the Beat Package for at least two nights and redeem 300 dirham ($ 82) hotel credits at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie, or Pearl Spa and Wellness. receive.

Renan Astolfo, Hotel Manager at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, states that DIFC’s energy has something to satisfy the artists, adventurers and aspirants within us. It’s probably the most sensory district in Dubai. Within a few minutes’ walk, you’ll discover towering landmarks, smell and taste culinary masterpieces, hear stories from busy social spots, and discover fascinating art installations. Our hotel has put this same energy into it, and our team has come up with the best way to enjoy the DIFC way of life.

1. Swim with a view The glass-enclosed pool on the roof deck of the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC offers a cool view. DIFC skyscrapers are scattered waiting to be snapped and glammed.

2. World-class dining DIFC is arguably the most prominent restaurant of all the thriving regions of Dubai. Restaurants such as Zuma, La Petite Maison, Avli by Tashas and Gaia offer experiences. The hotel offers a carefully selected menu by Michelin star award-winning chef Michael Mina, a locally popular Mina brasserie.

3. Rich Gallery All you need to be creative and inspiring is to become a DIFC pedestrian and stroll through many galleries and art installations. World-renowned galleries such as Sotheby’s and the Opera Gallery and local exhibitions make DIFC a vibrant hub of art and culture.

4. Recovery from Travel Travelers do not have to worry about the skin of the plane when they arrive at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. Pearl Spa and Wellness Hydro Facial Treatment removes impurities, nourishes the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid, and instantly restores the skin. The spa has an excellent selection of treatments to help guests easily navigate the DIFC escape.

5. Glittering skyline photography opportunities come very easily with DIFC. Whether from the Luna Terrace or the intimate terrace of the Penrose Lounge, Burj Khalifa sets a non-negligible background.

6. Spectacular Grooming Sessions Guests staying at the Penthouse Suite can enjoy grooming sessions in true presidential fashion. With luxurious leather hairdresser chairs, Bond-style shavings are as close as possible to the suite’s elegant living room. The concierge is waiting to arrange a session with the city’s most talented hairdressers and hairdressers.

7. Stay at the peaceful Tropical Oasis Four Seasons Hotel DIFC for exclusive access to one of the city’s most popular beach resorts. A stroll through the lush greenery to the freeform pools and white sands of Four Seasons Resort Dubai on Jumeirah Beach will make you feel like an escape from the big city.

