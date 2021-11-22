FLW software for boost innovation sports culture continues to explode rapidly in Alberta basketball





Boost Innovation Inc (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) is building software and other ways to measure culture in innovative ways and is a Canadian leader in this field by supporting the Basketball Alberta High Performance Program. We have established a position.

Calgary, Alberta, November 22, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Boost Innovation is offered by everyone else after proving the concept with teams such as UBCO, Ambrose, and Concordia Edmonton. It provides Alberta Basketball with a way to measure the performance of no athlete. Next year, they will use FLW software to serve high-performance athletes in Alberta.

“The FLW project is, in my opinion, the next big thing in building a sports culture. The team’s evaluation method is innovative and unique, and it provides data to help improve decision making and programs. We recommend new technology to everyone. Coaches trying to build a team culture in new and exciting ways. “

-Clayton Pottinger, Head Coach, UBCO Men’s Basketball

Boost has partnered with American company Adaptive Immersion Technologies, and their FLW software is now improving team performance while raising athletes of all ages to their best version. Their job is to build a better team here in Canada using military-grade algorithms that make the assignment of roles in the army more accurate.

“I had the privilege of working directly with Basketball Alberta in the past, so I was able to see how the organization is investing in performance, athlete health and innovation. That’s what makes this collaboration natural. That’s why it was adapted to Paul [Sir] Down, the organization wants to be the best and we are happy to be part of making it happen. “

-Ken King, Founder and CEO of Boost Innovation

Boost Innovation has developed software for improving workplace and sports culture that directly impacts profitability, success, and (probably most importantly) the health of people within each of these groups. Boost will release access to individual software reports in December. This will enable athletes around the world to improve, whether or not their organization is already subscribed.

The story continues

Visit www.boostinnovation.io and follow us on social media to stay up to date on rapidly evolving jobs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211121005134/en/

contact address

Kenking 4033927047

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/boost-innovation-flw-software-sport-040600535.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos