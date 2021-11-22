Morrison’s key technical pamphlets hold little real amount





Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Image: IBM

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison proudly released a list of 63 key technologies, boasting that his government would spend A $ 111 million on quantum technology, but beyond that, any of the other 62. There was also little detail about.

Indeed, a key technology blueprint [PDF] It’s like a reverse fractal.If you take a closer look at it and its fairly generous title action plan [PDF], Less details.

“Our purpose in creating the list is to provide guidance and clear signals on key technologies that may affect Australia’s national interests now or within the next decade,” the Action Plan said. increase.

“National interest” is defined here as the crossroads of national security, social cohesion and economic prosperity.

“This list provides government guidance and support to society, academia, and businesses to build the right skills and acquire the tools needed to safely, reliably, efficiently and effectively adopt key technologies. Is part of. ”

Everything is working fine. But in the next paragraph, the whole process doesn’t make any sense.

“The list itself does not mean any recommended or prohibited action. The inclusion of a technology in the list does not guarantee priority, and that technology actually contributes to national security. Or it does not mean that there is a perceived risk. ”

“Conversely, technologies that are not on the list are not important in their own right and are not excluded from future government consideration.”

This is quite a few words to say that a list is essentially meaningless.

Again, there is no difference between technologies on the list and technologies not on the list.

For those accustomed to deciphering bureaucratic language, there is another interesting sentence in the explanation of how this list was developed: “Important feedback from that round of consultation is the purpose of the list. We needed to provide more information about, the technology to add applications to everything, and to improve the display of the list. ”

And now, yes, the documentation is certainly laid out in a neat and tidy way, and the colors are great.

“The action plan identifies key technologies for our national interest and shows government action,” he says, which is also curious. Do plans that haven’t been realized yet show action?

That’s because most of what’s listed in the alleged plan is already happening.

They range from private space programs to national hydrogen strategies, and from the Medical Research Future Fund to “timely deployment of 5G in Australia,” and certainly the telephone companies did.

“These existing initiatives are closely aligned with the government’s list of new candidates for key technology,” said the action plan. Of course it is.

It doesn’t take long to understand that the main purpose of this document is to promote the upcoming federal elections.

OK, the Quantum Commercialization Hub is certainly new. So there is one.

Australia India’s Center of Excellence of Technology is also new, but cooperation with India has already been discussed with Japan and the United States as part of Quad’s various non-military technology initiatives.

There are 4 goals but no goals

Of course, there is nothing wrong with creating a checklist of important emerging technologies. I don’t want to forget anything.

The action plan also includes a set of Tech Cards, each with a handy two-page summary of key technology areas and the situation in Australia within them.

But the checklist is not a plan.

Nothing is as clear as the four goals of the plan. Neither can pass Strategic Plan 101.

One of the commonly used indicators, SMART goals, states that goals need to be concrete, measurable, assignable, realistic, and time-related.

Then run Goal 1. “We will give you access to and choices for critical technologies and systems that are secure, reliable and cost-effective.”

What does any of these words mean in a specifically measurable term? Who was assigned to achieve these goals? By when does this need to be done? And when it comes to being realistic, well, if we haven’t specified an exit state, how can we start deciding it?

Or Goal 2: “Promote Australia as a reliable and secure partner for investment, research, innovation, collaboration and adoption of critical technologies”.

Who do you advertise to? How would you like to change their perspective? How do you measure this? By changing their views, or by the number and value of partnerships created? And by when?

As written, you can reach this unmeasurable goal tomorrow by sending a promotional email declaring “mission accomplished”.

The other two goals have the same problem, and splitting things into seven “pillars of action” or four categories of responses based on cost and risk does not change.

In the correspondent’s view, one of the best pastimes is the “next step” segment of the action plan.

“The government applies a rigorous analytical framework to determine if policy gaps exist or may emerge in key technologies for national interests,” he said.

“If there is a gap, the government will evaluate existing policy instruments and consider introducing new policies.”

This is basically a government job. Bravo.

Still, the documents are laid out in a neat and tidy way, and the colors are nice.

The critical technology blueprint is another great feature added to Morrison’s pamphlet.

Image: Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet-related coverage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/morrisons-pamphletocracy-of-critical-tech-holds-barely-a-quantum-of-substance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos