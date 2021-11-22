The Activision Blizzards board is still backing CEO Bobby Kotick





Bobby Cotic, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, is the chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard, despite a detailed history of harassment and abuse, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. States to know for years.

The WSJ claims that some employees asked at the meeting if Cotic would resign.

According to the WSJ, Cotic reportedly told executives that the company might consider resigning if it couldn’t quickly fix the toxic work environment. A close source told the WSJ that Cotic met with Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment leaders last week. His position as CEO was taken up as executives said executives weren’t happy with some employees until Cotic submitted his resignation. During the meeting, Cotic is said to have expressed regret over his past actions and his treatment of harassment that continued during his 30-year reign of the company.

The report also claims that employees attended a meeting held last week by senior company leaders and HR managers to ask if Activision Blizzards’ zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment applies to Kotick. The WSJ also claims that some attendees directly asked if Cotic would resign.

According to the WSJ, Activision is also considering a workplace excellence committee in response to allegations of a toxic work environment. The Commission will probably help improve the working culture of Activision Blizzards, but the WSJ claims that the company does not yet have a concrete plan to investigate Koticks’ behavior.

Former Blizzard President J. Allen Black resigns in August

The board of game giants pointed out that he was confident in Bobby Cotics’ leadership, commitment, and ability to achieve these goals, and even after learning about his abusive behavior last week, Cotics I showed confidence in my leadership. Bloomberg reported that PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told employees: Bloomberg also reported that Xbox head Phil Spencer told the team that Microsoft was assessing every aspect of its relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing positive adjustments.

Activision Blizzard has been involved in controversy since July, when California sued it for its constant sexual harassment culture, among other many other annoying problems. Since then, employees have been out twice, with more than 1,500 employees signing petitions for the removal of Cotic. Many key figures have left the company, including former Blizzard president J. Allen Black.

In July, Cotic issued a letter explaining that he and the company were working on long-term change, but employees later included issues such as forced arbitration (finally ending). The month said the message was unable to address a key factor at the heart of employee concerns).

Recently, Blizzard co-leader Jen Oner, who took on the role of studio leadership shifting as a result of the proceedings, resigned just three months later. According to a WSJ report, Oneal has a lower salary than men and emails the company’s legal team that it has been tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against. IGN reported that Oneal provided employees with equal pay only after Activision Blizzard offered to resign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/21/22795286/activision-ceo-bobby-kotick-is-not-resigning-yet

