Facebook Messenger and Instagram may not get the default end-to-end encryption until 2023





The parent company of Meta Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApps has no plans to deploy end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default in Messenger and Instagram until 2023, when it was first reported by The Guardian.

Last year, the company integrated Messenger and Instagram chat as part of a plan to create an integrated messaging system across all platforms. Messages sent via Messenger and Instagram can be E2EE, but that option is not turned on by default and may not be turned on until sometime in 2023. WhatsApp already supports E2EE by default.

Meta wants to keep users safe while supporting public safety efforts.

In a post by The Telegraph, Antigone Davis, Head of Safety at Metas, states that the delay is due to user safety concerns. Since E2EE means that only the sender and receiver can see the conversation, Davis says it wants to ensure that this does not interfere with the platform’s ability to help thwart criminal activity. When E2EE is available by default, Davis will use a combination of unencrypted data, account information, and user reports throughout the app to ensure user safety while at the same time ensuring public safety. It states that it will support the efforts.

In a blog post earlier this year, Meta said that the default E2EE will be available on Instagram and Messenger at the earliest sometime in 2022. But now, Davis says Meta wants to get this right, so the company plans to postpone its feature debut until 2023.

Also coming into force in 2023 is the UK’s online safety bill. The bill requires an online platform to protect children from harm and respond quickly to abusive content. This could hinder Facebook’s plans to enable E2EE by default, as Britain’s Interior Minister Priti Patel has criticized the use of E2EE in the past. According to a report from the BBC, Patel argues that E2EE can make it more difficult to prevent child abuse online, saying: And progress that is already at stake.

Last year, the United States joined the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India and Japan to call on local law enforcement agencies to provide backdoor encrypted access. This will allow authorities to view encrypted messages and files when a warrant is issued.

