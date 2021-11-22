Australian Billionaires Helping Publishers Strike Content Transactions with Google, Facebook-Strategy





A charity of Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest will help 18 small news publishers in the country negotiate jointly with Google and Facebook to secure licensing agreements for the provision of news content.

Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation announced on Monday that it will submit an application to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the national competition regulator, to allow publishers to negotiate without violating competition law. bottom.

Fortes, Australia’s wealthiest man, is chairman and largest shareholder of the Fortescue Metals Group, an iron ore miner. According to the Australian Financial Review, his net worth is about $ 27.2 billion.

Since March, Facebook and Google have been required to negotiate with Australian retailers about content that drives website traffic and advertising. If not, the government may take over the negotiations.

Since then, the two companies have licensed most of Australia’s major media companies, but not many small businesses.

The federal government plans to begin reviewing the validity of the law in March.

Frontier Technology, an initiative of Minderoo, said it would support publishers.

Emma McDonald, Head of Policy for Frontier Technology, said in a statement, “Giving small Australian publishers that create public interest journalism for the community the same opportunities as large publishers to the public good. We need to negotiate the use of the content for the sake of. “

A Google spokesperson responded to this initiative by resending a previous statement that “discussion with publishers of all sizes is ongoing.”

“We’ve been supporting small independent publishers for a long time,” Facebook said.

According to McDonald’s, 18 small publishers include online publications that attract a multicultural audience and focus on local or regional issues.

The move will occur after the ACCC allowed 261 radio station representatives to negotiate content deals at the end of last month.

News organizations that have lost advertising revenue to online aggregators have long complained about major tech companies that use search results and other feature content for free.

