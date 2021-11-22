Why am I leaving London to New York and taking a tech startup with me?





I love London. For 13 years, I have called this vibrant international city my hometown. But this year, I made the difficult decision to move the company’s headquarters from London to New York.

Brexit’s blow to the talent pool, hesitation on European sales culture, and the need to maximize the potential to build the largest tech champion possible were all factors in making that decision.

Location is the key to a successful startup

Like all founders, I’m ruthlessly focused and obsessed with the success of my business. We are constantly optimizing success factors, including places that are often overlooked. Your business must be home to a culture that meets your needs and gives you the best chance to realize your potential.

The UK, especially the glorious city of London, has been the geographical hub of Eigen Technologies since its inception in 2015. London has many strengths as a technology center backed by a network of leading research universities in Europe (especially the United Kingdom) that create a diverse talent pipeline. It’s an integral part of the early technology business.

The advancement in the kind of small data AI we make is AI created without a huge dataset, and was only possible in Europe with its deep and diverse technical and mathematical talents. This was difficult in Silicon Valley, given that US engineers are reluctant to experiment and innovate beyond traditional “big data AI” approaches.

In the early days of Eigens, many London-based employees prioritized technical purity over commercial success.It was almost deadly to us

London’s size, global outlook, business culture, talent pool and time zone are also important advantages, a good place to access the global market and allow companies to sell worldwide.

But Brexit has significantly reduced this. Almost all of my R & D teams with PhDs from British universities were funded by the European Union. This includes both my founder’s Principal Investigator and myself. This loss of funding and scientific exchange is a huge loss for British and European academia and innovative companies that need to hire the best scientific and technical talents.

This does not mean that the UK has not shown its commitment to secure growth in the technology sector. The recently published National AI Strategy and Fintech Kalifa reviews are evidence of this effort, but they are not sufficient.

Beyond that, I believe that negative cultural attitudes towards sales in Europe (especially the United Kingdom) are a major impediment to building a tech champion of the same size as the United States and China. After working in the UK for 13 years, I learned that sales and sales are seen negatively in British culture. This leads to hesitation when it comes to sales, lack of aggression, and inevitably impacts revenue generation. Early in Eigens’ history, there were many London-based employees who prioritized technical purity over commercial success. It was almost deadly to us. No matter how difficult it may be, Britain needs to turn its cultural attitude into sales.

American investors always ask how big you can be, but do Europeans wonder what problems you face?

This focus on innovation without the hustle and bustle of entrepreneurship poses a problem for European companies. In the UK, Brexit makes scaling even more difficult for entrepreneurs by robbing entrepreneurs of their talents and providing easy access to the European market. Beyond the UK, the issue of scale, scale, ambition and talent is a major concern of the VC community, which believes that European tech companies cannot compete with the United States and China for these factors.

I heard that through our international investor base, it is said that there is a big difference in outlook between US / Chinese investors and UK / European investors. The former always asks, “How big can I be?”, While the latter asks, “What problems can I face?” I’m not the only one who believes that Europe has problems with its founders and investors who lack ambition compared to the best of Silicon Valley and Shenzhen. I am an exception to this rule and I am blessed with European investors who share my ambitions, but this lack of boldness during the various financing processes with many other investors. I saw it.

So what is the United States doing for it?

I think the US market is far more welcoming and understanding of the fast-growing, ambitious and risky technology businesses. As a result, we expect European-based tech companies to choose to go public in New York over London. The sad truth is that there are no trillion dollar tech companies listed in Europe. This is surprising given the size of the European market and the depth of the talent pool. For example, Deliveroo’s IPO was very difficult, and despite its excellent indicators, it traded at a much lower multiple than some American peers.

This is reflected in the attitude once heard by the CEO of a trading company in London. If you want a stable experience, go to the London Stock Exchange, but if you have a high degree of uncertainty, go to the New York Stock Exchange. The former is a completely wrong approach for tech founders like me who are committed to risk and success. Silicon Valley technology founders do not list on the exchange as stable when trying to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft, Apple, or Amazon.

With all these considerations in mind, my board has regularly asked me if Eigen should move to the United States in the last few years. And I finally decided to take the plunge and maximize the chances of success by being based in the largest market that is most open to the use of advanced AI. We continue to innovate and operate in London and Lisbon, but our headquarters are now in New York.

SaaS giant UiPath relocated its headquarters to New York in 2017, approaching its international customer base. At that time, UiPath was in the same growth stage as Eigen.

Our roots are always in the UK and Europe, but we were excited about what our new home means for our future. On a personal level, I’m back in the hustle and bustle of New York. But I really miss London, which I always felt welcomed.

Dr. Lewis Z Liu is Co-Founder and CEO of Eigen Technologies.

