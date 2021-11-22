Do you have a Google inbox? Simplify Gmail and revive bundles





By the time Google’s inbox app was released in 2014, the designer responsible for its vision knew it was destined to fail.

“It was a kind [a] A dead man is walking, “says Michael Leggett, a former design leader at Gmail and who led the first four years of Inbox development.

The Inbox, as you may not remember, is a bold reinvention of the proven email interface. Google initially described this effort as “a completely different type of inbox,” or “a better way to get back to what’s important.” Technically it was still Gmail, but it had a whole new interface and dialogue that emphasized efficiency. Later, some of that concept, such as snooze, was integrated into Gmail itself. But since Google abandoned the service in 2019, Inbox’s most innovative extensions have remained out of reach.

One inbox element in particular has become a holy grail of email efficiency for previous fans of the service. It is an email delivery system called a bundle. Bundles provide intelligent tools for grouping low-priority messages into clusters in your inbox and prioritizing them quickly, efficiently, and on your own schedule.

The bundle was visible in the original Inbox app around 2014. It can be found in various mail clusters (“Redfin”, “Updates”, “School”, “Promos”, etc.) in the main inbox interface.

And now the bundle is back. They will soon be available within Gmail itself, reviving features that Inbox enthusiasts lost long ago and features that garden-type Gmail users didn’t have in the first place.

But here is the kicker. Google itself does not provide us with bundles. No. It is the original inbox designer Michael Leggett whose mission is to improve Google’s apps and services externally.

secret? A simple-looking browser extension called Simplify Gmail (naturally cut as one of Fast Company’s best productivity apps in 2021). By being purely in the background of your desktop browser, the software completely changes the look and feel of Gmail. It’s faithful to the current structure of Gmail, yet it’s less cluttered and has a minimalist feel reminiscent of an inbox. We’ve also added a hand-picked lineup of truly useful features, from additional keyboard shortcuts to true dark mode for your entire inbox.

There’s a standard Gmail interface at the top, and Simplify extensions at the bottom.

Now, everything but bundles is becoming the latest productivity to enhance brilliance.

Reborn revolution

The Inbox was the brainchild of Leggett, but wasn’t on Google yet when it debuted in 2014. He left the Inbox team in 2012 and was soon transferred from Google. He saw it written on the wall when his complete vision for Inbox was truncated from its initial state and eventually reduced to its debut email-specific service.

After all, the inbox was originally intended to be even more ambitious. In Leggett’s eyes, this was an “innovative” product. This was a complete rethinking of how to interact with all other Google productivity apps, not just email.

It all started when Leggett and colleagues on the Gmail team decided to tinker with Google’s treasure trove of global service usage data. They noticed what impressed them as a tendency to tell them. At that particular moment, Gmail was the company’s most popular and widely used service. After that, Google Talk appeared. This is Google’s unique cross-platform messaging platform that integrates directly into the Gmail website. As Leggett recalls, nothing else has come close to the level of recruitment these two services are seeing.

“One of our practical theories is only talk. [Google service] It was built into Gmail. So what if you put all your apps in Gmail? “He says.

Ironically today, Google is approaching that idea. The company rebranded its productivity suite to Workspace last year and has slowly but surely introduced more and more apps into its inbox environment ever since.

But at the time, the idea of ​​adding other services to Gmail was really barbaric. And the current state of Google’s workspace settings is still inferior to the drastic simplification strategy that Legget and his teammates were developing at the time.

“The vision was really magnificent and really widespread,” he says. “I was wondering, what is the best document experience? What is the best calendar experience? What is the best photo experience in Gmail?”

In its original state, the Inbox contained over 12 different data sources, from the apps Leggett mentioned to brand new elements designed to handle contacts, tasks, and bookmarks. Even the fateful Google Reader had a place of service.

Eventually, however, the top tier of Google’s management changed as the company’s founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who originally approved the inbox project, reduced their role in day-to-day operations. Also, the company’s priorities and ideas regarding the Inbox project were similar. Leggett and his associates were instructed to go back to the blueprints and remove almost everything except the email-specific elements of Inbox. And that’s when Legget found out that it was as good as it was over.

“I couldn’t see how [something like that] It could co-exist with Gmail, “he says. “It’s either in the future, or it’s discarded and you try to remove the fragments and bolt them to Gmail.”

Of course, the latter is exactly what happened. But in a roundabout way, it led the leget to a revelation that allowed him to resume immediately from where he was interrupted, despite the very different circumstances around him.

Google Inbox, with another name

One thing you need to understand about Leggett is that he is always a person who likes optimization. He told me one night that his wife asked him to handle the dishes while he put the children to sleep. By the time she returned to the kitchen, he had taken everything out of the cabinet and created a whole new organization. Strategy — And accurately cleaned the zero plate.

“I love optimizing things and sticking to the details,” he says. “If you move this lever one, it’s a bum! A big effect, a big change.”

Everything that bothered him about various online apps and services with that same idea (one leget seems to have at least some involvement in the OCD-like tendencies he’s had since childhood). I have created my own custom browser extension to fix. And over time, he realized that more and more people were interested in what he was doing.

“I was always wondering. Well, I like to do this. Can I get paid to do this?” He recalls.

After all, the answer was certainly yes. Leggett released its first version of Simplify Gmail in April 2019. This was exactly one day after Google unplugged the inbox. As you can imagine, this wasn’t a coincidence, and the carefully considered timing worked better than Legget expected. In the first month, Simplify has more than 10,000 users. After a few months, it exceeded the 100,000 mark.

After months of software enhancements and tweaks, Leggett switched and began charging Simplify this summer. It costs $ 2 a month and is paid annually.

And that leads us to the biggest extension of the extension to date, now and the extension, which brings the bundle back to Gmail’s images.

Unpacking the bundle

This current form of the bundle looks and works much like the original version. And a fair warning: When you first see the inbox structure transformed at such a basic level, you may find the experience unpleasant. However, being able to adapt to changes can bring a whole new level of focus and efficiency to everyday email management.

Like many Google-incubated initiatives, bundles came from data.

And surprisingly, despite the fact that this new version of the system is completely handled by browser extensions, it looks as smooth and native as the first version did in the Inbox. In fact, if you’re not sure, think of Google as adding this feature directly to Gmail. This applies to all Simplify changes and the level of native sophistication they offer. In a way, Legget feels like he’s in a unique position to do this, given both his design sense and his rare knowledge of Gmail’s internal workings (he says, Google’s ongoing). Helps to constantly adjust extensions with Underza in mind-hood changes).

The easiest way to think about bundles is by email classification of steroids. However, the bundles are intended to address the other side of the spectrum and make it easier to manage low-priority emails, rather than focusing on the messages that are most important to you and making them stand out.

“Instead of trying to rank the top 10%, I [of emails]Let’s group or bundle the bottom 80%, “Leggett explains.

Like many Google-incubated initiatives, bundles came from data. While he was still working at Google, Leggett had one of the company’s quantitative researchers delve into anonymized statistics on how people use Gmail labels. He found some surprisingly consistent patterns in the way most people organize their email. And that led to the creation of key bundle categories (promotion, social, updates, finance, purchases, travel, forums, and general catch-all low priority designations).

Leggett realized that these are areas of communication and need to be curtailed. In other words, the “bottom 80%” of emails are continually flooding your inbox, stealing valuable attention.

With bundles, such emails appear in the cluster in the main inbox view. They’re grouped, but like Gmail’s vaguely similar tab system for grouping messages, they’re not completely invisible and uninteresting. You can also supplement them with your own custom bundle categories that are specific to the type of email you receive.

A bundle of Gmail courtesy of Simplify software, as seen in the “Promotions”, “Social”, and “News / Climate” clusters above.

“Not only is it better at reducing the load on your inbox, but it’s also better at processing,” says Leggett. “When I open it, I have 20 very similar emails. I can batch them in a way that I wouldn’t be able to do if they were all mixed in my inbox.”

Specifically, you can wipe out an entire email bundle with a single click. Since it is starred, only messages that require further attention remain. Also, in my favorite part of the system, I can configure a particular bundle to display only on a particular day or time. For example, you can view social updates once a day in one cluster late in the afternoon, or set your finances. And buy an email to appear only on Sundays when you tend to pay your bills.

This is a smart system that reduces constant distractions and prepares for more efficient triage. And for those who want to test it, it will appear on Simplify’s Canary channel later this month.

Leggett will soon incorporate other Inbox-inspired features into the mix. The former service method of integrating reminders and notes into email is at the top of his agenda for contemplation, as well as various other features and optimizations inspired by the past but designed for the future. It is in.

“I’m not trying to recreate my inbox exactly as before,” says Leggett. “I take those theories, ideas, and design ideas and apply them optimally to Gmail in the context of today’s Gmail.”

I hope the end result will be the best in both worlds. Gmail is a familiar format today, but with the same kind of efficiency-oriented extensions that were once offered. Reviving the bundle will greatly help you reach that goal. And in the ideal world of Legget, what we are seeing right now is just the beginning.

“The dream is that Google will eventually add some of itself, and I can get rid of the feature,” he says. “It will be a real victory.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90698042/simplify-gmail-inbox-bundles

